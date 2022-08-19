Read full article on original website
Richard Dudley, 74; service August 23
Richard “Ricky” Earl Dudley, 74 of Beaufort passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2022. Ricky was born on November 14, 1947, in Morehead City, NC to the late Elmer and Leonda Dudley. Ricky graduated from East Carteret High School, attended Carteret Community College and married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Hadder in 1969.
Maxine Willard, 93; service August 27
Maxine Willard, 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Her service will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church, officiated by Rev. Don Wolford. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church.
Ronald Howland Sr., 84; service August 26
Pastor Ronald Earl Howland, Sr., 84, Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Barbara S. Howland; son, Ronald Earl Howland, Jr. of Lexington, VA; daughters, Ruth A. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Stephanie L. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Mr. Clyde, beloved dog, who always lit up Ronald's eyes; sisters, Mary Ruth Howland Broadwell and husband, Graham of Knightdale, NC; Patricia Anne Howland of Morehead City, NC; and numerous nephews, nieces and devoted friends.
Audrey Parnell, 83; service August 23
Audrey Faye Gillikin Parnell, 83, of Otway, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, August 19th, 2022, at her home. Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Merle Hunt Jr., and Rev. William O’Neal. Interment will follow at Gillikin Family Cemetery in Otway. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, prior to the service.
Area Death Notices - August 20, 21 & 22
Robert “Bob” Mervin Marks, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Robert “Bob” was born on March 18, 1930, in Burleigh, ND. His parents were Oscar and Lillian (Walter) Marks. The family moved to Wilmar, MN where he grew up and attended Wilmar public Schools.
CedarFest to return Oct. 15 in Boathouse Creek Park
CEDAR POINT — It’s official: CedarFest is returning after a couple years absence, and the town is accepting applications for vendor spots for the popular event in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park. Unlike past iterations, CedarFest won’t be a summer event. It’s been switched to fall on Saturday,...
OWLS issues call for community workday volunteers
NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter (OWLS) is in need of volunteers for community workdays that are set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3 at the shelter at 100 Wildlife Way and Highway 24. Workers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 3.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Erin Brockovich and Animal Farm
I find it laughably telling that our Democrat friends (?) have labelled their most recent boondoggle with the same acronym as another IRA. Their most recent IRA stands for Inflation Reduction Act—an oxymoron in itself—while the earlier IRA stands for Individual Retirement Account. This is nothing more than an ill-disguised attempt by the party of abortion, deviant sexual mores, nonsensical wokeness, multiple genderism, and gleeful but haphazard spending to convince tax-paying Americans that the bill is good for them. As Yogi Berra might say, it’s “Erin Brockovich” all over again.
Croatan falls 42-0 at Havelock in football season opener
HAVELOCK — Croatan started the football season with a 42-0 loss at Havelock on Friday night. The Cougars (0-1) will play their home opener next Friday against Pamlico (0-1), while the Rams (1-0) travel to West Carteret (1-0). The Patriots won their season opener 27-10 at West Craven (0-1)...
Notable football games on tap this season
If you weren’t at a high school football field on Friday, that’s OK, the season just started and you have plenty of time to see great games. There are a handful of really notable games from the three county teams this season, starting with the inter-county games themselves.
Lightning delay at East a chance to show ‘no quit’
BEAUFORT — For fans at the East Carteret football game on Friday, the lightning delay at the end must have been confusing. The Mariners were leading 34-7 with 6:07 on the clock when the athletic trainer’s app alerted her that lightning was too close for the game to continue safely. Normally, a game that far apart in score with so little time left would have resulted in a quick agreement between both coaches to end it prematurely with the score as is.
A day in the life of a high school athletic director
MOREHEAD CITY — The title “high school athletic director” sounds a lot more glamorous than it is. When West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner showed up to the school at 7 a.m. on Thursday, he started on a long list of tasks that fill his weekdays at the building.
EDITORIAL: Election integrity requires voter engagement
Efforts by a group of concerned county voters, Carteret County Votes Count, over the possible purging of the county’s 2020 voting records before a full analysis of the data can be completed should get the attention of all voters. Failure to adequately identify and resolve any anomalies and disparities that occurred in the 2020 election will only hasten the ongoing erosion of public confidence in future elections.
