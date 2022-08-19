ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobe Hooper
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
dailyphew.com

A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move

Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies#Entertain#Land Use#European Union#Eco Warrior#Sundance#Brazilian
Andrei Tapalaga

Meet the Tribe With Ostrich Feet

A family belonging to the Vadoma tribe displaying their feet.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Members of the Vadoma tribe reside in the Kayemba region in the north of Zimbabwe, Africa. They have become quite popular as almost everyone in the tribe seems to suffer from something called “ostrich foot syndrome”, however the scientific name for this condition is called “Ectrodactyly”. This is caused by a genetic condition that has affected their people for many generations.
Outsider.com

Vincent Gil, ‘Mad Max’ Star, Dead at 83

Vincent Gil, the actor behind legendary movie villain Nightrider in Mad Max (1979) has died at the age of 83, as confirmed by his close friend and co-star, Paul Johnstone. Johnstone, who played Cundalini, the heart-shaped glasses-wearing member of Toecutter’s motorcycle gang, shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday by posting a touching tribute on Facebook.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
HackerNoon

Monsters of Moyen

"The Western World shall be next!" was the dread ultimatum of the half-monster, half-god Moyen! IN 1935 the mighty genius of Moyen gripped the Eastern world like a hand of steel. In a matter of months he had welded the Orient into an unbeatable war-machine. He had, through the sheer magnetism of a strange personality, carried the Eastern world with him on his march to conquest of the earth, and men followed him with blind faith as men in the past have followed the banners of the Thaumaturgists.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Indian professor recalls ‘slut-shame’ horror after being forced to quit over swimsuit photo

A professor in India has broken her silence for the first time since she was forced to resign from a prominent university after a parent of a student reported her “private” swimsuit pictures to the college administration.The professor from the eastern city of Kolkata said she was “slut-shammed” in a “modern re-enactment of a witch trial” over the picture she shared privately with a select group of people on Instagram.In an opinion piece in the Indian Express newspaper, the professor who did not reveal her identity, accused St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, of forcing her to tender her resignation in October...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Toronto-Bound Nicaraguan Film ‘Daughter of Rage’ Boarded by Best Friend Forever (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired Laura Baumeister’s feature debut “Daughter of Rage” ahead of its world premiere at Toronto and San Sebastian film festivals. Baumeister previously directed the shorts “Isabel im Winter” which played at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2014 and “Ombligo De Agua” which screened in Rotterdam and Clermont-Ferrand in 2018. The Spanish-language film follows Maria, an 11-year-old girl who lives with her mother Lilibeth at the edge of a massive waste-disposal site in Nicaragua. Their future depends on selling a litter of purebred puppies to a local thug. After the deal falls through, Maria is dropped...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A haunted house horror with a cursed twist rents a spot on the streaming Top 10

The haunted house horror has existed for as long as the genre itself, but in a culturally relevant twist that’s as obvious as it is inspired, co-writer and director Ben Jagger’s Room 203 pays tribute to the generational struggle by having our unaware protagonists renting a cursed abode, instead of buying it outright.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy