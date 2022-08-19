"The Western World shall be next!" was the dread ultimatum of the half-monster, half-god Moyen! IN 1935 the mighty genius of Moyen gripped the Eastern world like a hand of steel. In a matter of months he had welded the Orient into an unbeatable war-machine. He had, through the sheer magnetism of a strange personality, carried the Eastern world with him on his march to conquest of the earth, and men followed him with blind faith as men in the past have followed the banners of the Thaumaturgists.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 29 DAYS AGO