Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
Polar Bear Attacks Group Of Arctic Campers In Remote Norway, Bites Woman In The Arm
Talk about a worst fear coming true. Many outdoors people have dreamed about a far north vacation, seeing glaciers, icebergs, northern lights, seals, and maybe, from a distance, a great and mighty polar bear. But for one unlucky French woman, this dream turned nightmare in a flash when her camp...
Starving Elephants Trample Three to Death While Searching for Food
"The three people, killed on the spot, were chased down by the herd," a forest officer said.
RELATED PEOPLE
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
dailyphew.com
A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move
Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the Tribe With Ostrich Feet
A family belonging to the Vadoma tribe displaying their feet.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Members of the Vadoma tribe reside in the Kayemba region in the north of Zimbabwe, Africa. They have become quite popular as almost everyone in the tribe seems to suffer from something called “ostrich foot syndrome”, however the scientific name for this condition is called “Ectrodactyly”. This is caused by a genetic condition that has affected their people for many generations.
Vincent Gil, ‘Mad Max’ Star, Dead at 83
Vincent Gil, the actor behind legendary movie villain Nightrider in Mad Max (1979) has died at the age of 83, as confirmed by his close friend and co-star, Paul Johnstone. Johnstone, who played Cundalini, the heart-shaped glasses-wearing member of Toecutter’s motorcycle gang, shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday by posting a touching tribute on Facebook.
Ioane ‘John’ King, Rhaskos in ‘Spartacus’ TV Series, Dies of Cancer at 49
Ioane “John” King, who starred as the gladiator Rhaskos in Starz’s “Spartacus” series, has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced on Facebook. He was 49. The actor starred in “Spartacus” from 2010 to 2013, and reprised his role in the miniseries “Spartacus:...
Sloth Bear That Was Forced to Dance on Streets Rescued in India
The bear's teeth was smashed in with metal rods, and a rope was found running through its pierced muzzle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Freya the walrus: Norway officials warn of euthanasia risk if crowds don’t stay away
Norwegian authorities say they are considering putting down a walrus that won hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, because of the danger to the public and itself from sightseers. Despite repeated appeals to the public to keep their distance from the walrus – a young female weighing...
‘Rings of Power’ Heads to Theaters for 1 Night Before Amazon Release
Amazon Studios will host free, one-night-only fan screenings of the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two days ahead of its streaming release on Amazon Prime. The screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the...
Monsters of Moyen
"The Western World shall be next!" was the dread ultimatum of the half-monster, half-god Moyen! IN 1935 the mighty genius of Moyen gripped the Eastern world like a hand of steel. In a matter of months he had welded the Orient into an unbeatable war-machine. He had, through the sheer magnetism of a strange personality, carried the Eastern world with him on his march to conquest of the earth, and men followed him with blind faith as men in the past have followed the banners of the Thaumaturgists.
Indian professor recalls ‘slut-shame’ horror after being forced to quit over swimsuit photo
A professor in India has broken her silence for the first time since she was forced to resign from a prominent university after a parent of a student reported her “private” swimsuit pictures to the college administration.The professor from the eastern city of Kolkata said she was “slut-shammed” in a “modern re-enactment of a witch trial” over the picture she shared privately with a select group of people on Instagram.In an opinion piece in the Indian Express newspaper, the professor who did not reveal her identity, accused St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, of forcing her to tender her resignation in October...
Allison Janney Goes Full John Wick in Trailer for Netflix Action Film ‘Lou’ (Video)
Of all the actors in recent months and years who have tried transforming into John Wick in punishing, stylized action movies, Allison Janney in her new film “Lou” may be the most surprising transformation yet. Janney leads the Netflix action movie “Lou” that also stars Jurnee Smollett and...
Toronto-Bound Nicaraguan Film ‘Daughter of Rage’ Boarded by Best Friend Forever (EXCLUSIVE)
Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired Laura Baumeister’s feature debut “Daughter of Rage” ahead of its world premiere at Toronto and San Sebastian film festivals. Baumeister previously directed the shorts “Isabel im Winter” which played at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2014 and “Ombligo De Agua” which screened in Rotterdam and Clermont-Ferrand in 2018. The Spanish-language film follows Maria, an 11-year-old girl who lives with her mother Lilibeth at the edge of a massive waste-disposal site in Nicaragua. Their future depends on selling a litter of purebred puppies to a local thug. After the deal falls through, Maria is dropped...
‘The Glee Project’ Contestants Say ‘a Lot of Trauma’ Came From Reality Series: ‘It Was Abuse, Whether They Thought It Was or Wasn’t’
There was a time when “Glee” dominated pop culture, and as a result, a reality competition spinoff was briefly in the spotlight as well. But, according to some of the contestants on “The Glee Project,” that spinoff series actually fostered “a lot of trauma.”. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
A haunted house horror with a cursed twist rents a spot on the streaming Top 10
The haunted house horror has existed for as long as the genre itself, but in a culturally relevant twist that’s as obvious as it is inspired, co-writer and director Ben Jagger’s Room 203 pays tribute to the generational struggle by having our unaware protagonists renting a cursed abode, instead of buying it outright.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0