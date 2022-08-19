Read full article on original website
Spirit Halloween opening soon at former Gordmans location
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween fans, get ready. Spirit Halloween is once again opening in Fargo. Signs are hung and work is being done inside the former Gordmans at 5100 14th Avenue South. Last year, the costume store was located in the former Toys “R” Us building....
Fargo Public Schools, Police investigating threatening sign
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and Fargo Public Schools are investigating a threatening poster put on the district office building. The school says a poster reading “Better Dead Than Red” was posted on its doors around 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. School officials say the person responsible for the vandalism was wearing a mask and hoodie.
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
H.S. Football Roundup: Fargo North, Kindred, Central Cass Win
FARGO, N.D — First Friday of high school football in North Dakota. Horace made their varsity debut on the road against Fargo North, however, the Spartans were too dominate winning 56-7. The defending 11B state champs Kindred shutout Lisbon, 19-0, on the home field. Central Cass beat Oak Grove...
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
NDSU’s Mauch Ready To Lead Offensive Line
FARGO, N.D — The North Dakota State rams, also known as the offensive line, are the staple to the identity of the program’s run first offense. Last year, the O-Line paved the way for the second best rushing average in the FCS. That’ll look to continue this season...
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
Investigators say family’s dog caused apartment fire in Dilworth
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The State Fire Marshal says the actions of a family’s dog led to an apartment fire Wednesday in Dilworth. Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says food was being cooked in a toaster on a stove, when the dog got onto the counter and turned on the burners while trying to get to the food.
Fargo Police searching for manslaughter, aggravated assault suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect connected to the deceased male found on Sunday, August 14th in the 50 block of North Broadway. Authorities say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia is wanted in connection to the incident. Garcia is 5’6” and...
Fargo Police ID Stabbing Suspect, Victim Remains In Critical Condition
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identify the man arrested in a stabbing last night near Exxon along 13th Avenue South as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Police say Kane has no permanent address. He was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest. Officers responded to the scene just...
Man faces attempted murder charges following Wednesday stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say one man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after stabbing another person in Fargo Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., police were called to the 3400 blk. of 13th Ave. S. for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a person who...
