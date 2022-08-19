ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

valleynewslive.com

Spirit Halloween opening soon at former Gordmans location

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween fans, get ready. Spirit Halloween is once again opening in Fargo. Signs are hung and work is being done inside the former Gordmans at 5100 14th Avenue South. Last year, the costume store was located in the former Toys “R” Us building....
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Public Schools, Police investigating threatening sign

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and Fargo Public Schools are investigating a threatening poster put on the district office building. The school says a poster reading “Better Dead Than Red” was posted on its doors around 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. School officials say the person responsible for the vandalism was wearing a mask and hoodie.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage

(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

H.S. Football Roundup: Fargo North, Kindred, Central Cass Win

FARGO, N.D — First Friday of high school football in North Dakota. Horace made their varsity debut on the road against Fargo North, however, the Spartans were too dominate winning 56-7. The defending 11B state champs Kindred shutout Lisbon, 19-0, on the home field. Central Cass beat Oak Grove...
FARGO, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota

Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

NDSU’s Mauch Ready To Lead Offensive Line

FARGO, N.D — The North Dakota State rams, also known as the offensive line, are the staple to the identity of the program’s run first offense. Last year, the O-Line paved the way for the second best rushing average in the FCS. That’ll look to continue this season...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Investigators say family’s dog caused apartment fire in Dilworth

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The State Fire Marshal says the actions of a family’s dog led to an apartment fire Wednesday in Dilworth. Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says food was being cooked in a toaster on a stove, when the dog got onto the counter and turned on the burners while trying to get to the food.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police searching for manslaughter, aggravated assault suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect connected to the deceased male found on Sunday, August 14th in the 50 block of North Broadway. Authorities say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia is wanted in connection to the incident. Garcia is 5’6” and...
kvrr.com

Fargo Police ID Stabbing Suspect, Victim Remains In Critical Condition

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identify the man arrested in a stabbing last night near Exxon along 13th Avenue South as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Police say Kane has no permanent address. He was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest. Officers responded to the scene just...
valleynewslive.com

Man faces attempted murder charges following Wednesday stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say one man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after stabbing another person in Fargo Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., police were called to the 3400 blk. of 13th Ave. S. for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a person who...
FARGO, ND

