Texas State

CultureMap Fort Worth

Stop along the Texas Plains Trail Region for stunning vistas and fascinating history

Covering nearly 50,000 square miles, the 52-county region of the Texas Plains Trail features acres of prairie mixed with the spectacular canyon vistas of the Panhandle. The rugged beauty and shimmering sunsets of the area make it prime road-trip territory, with plenty of scenic spots to stop for a picnic and a bit of local history, as documented by the Texas Historical Commission.
CROSBYTON, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Texas builder unveils sleek prefabricated luxury homes starting at $600,000

A Texas homebuilder has brought a high-end approach to a type of housing that has often been lumped into the low-end category. Escobedo Group, based in Buda, a suburb of Austin, has introduced a “panelized” construction system that enables a luxury home to be prefabricated and then installed on a homesite within roughly five months. So far, more than 70 of the company’s DARIO Villas homes have been built.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Fort Worth

Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest

Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Pocket#School Teachers#Labor Union#School Supplies
CultureMap Fort Worth

Travel through time with help from the Texas Historical Commission

History comes alive at so many places across the Lone Star State, with unique spots that honor the past and inspire an understanding of what it means to be a Texan. The Texas Historical Commission preserves the important stories of the past at more than 30 historic sites across the state, from Native American villages and frontier forts to both everyday and elegant homes, along with the social and political leaders who lived in them.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Fort Worth

Innovative new piercing studio needles into Fort Worth for Texas debut

A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via Fort Worth: Rowan opened at the Westbend complex on Wednesday, July 27. The studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Acclaimed Texas winery uncorks plans for new Hill Country destination

A Texas wine company that enjoys a faithful following in Fredericksburg is plowing fertile ground with a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City, a Hill Country neighbor. William Chris Wine Co., based in the Blanco County town of Hye, recently started construction on a 9,260-square-foot winery and tasting room in Johnson City, representing an extension of its Lost Draw Cellars brand. Lost Draw already operates a winery and tasting room in Fredericksburg, which is about 30 miles west of Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
