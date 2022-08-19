ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘SEAL Team’ Season 6 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer From Paramount+

The stakes are high in Season 6 of Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team, as witnessed in the official trailer and key art released today. The 10-episode season will premiere  Sept. 18. New episodes will be released weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+ in the US. SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live.  He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The English. Prime Video shared first-look photos for the Western series Thursday featuring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The English is an Amazon Studios and BBC production that is created, written, directed and executive produced by Hugo...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Episode 1.01 - Stop at Nothing - Press Release

**SERIES PREMIERE**--"MONARCH" - (8:00-9:01 PM ET/5:00-6:01 PM PT live to all time zones) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. COUNTRY MUSIC ROYALTY ARRIVES ON THE ALL-NEW SERIES PREMIERE OF "MONARCH" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, ON FOX. Series Makes Time Period Premiere Tuesday, September 20 on FOX!. MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Moonhaven - Season 1 - Review

Growing up, one of my favorite novels was Brave New World by Aldous Huxley. What I love about Utopian Fiction is the world-building that is created through unfamiliar settings, language, and clothing etc. Often these works critique human nature in a way that strives to comprehend our mistakes and prevent us from making them in the future. Created by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is a 2022 Sci-Fi television show on AMC+ that accomplishes these goals masterfully.
TV SERIES
