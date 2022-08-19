ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Paramount Pictures#Cbs Sports#Paramount Signs#Viacomcbs#Paramount Global#North American
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Keep an eye on Arsenal midfield target, Chelsea not keen on Man Utd deal, and more

Enjoy my exclusive transfer news round-up, featuring today’s big stories from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more…. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football…”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nicolas Pepe is left out of Arsenal's Premier League matchday squad to face Bournemouth as talks over a 'loan move to French side Nice continue to progress'

Nicolas Pepe has been left out of Arsenal's matchday squad to face Bournemouth in the Premier League, with the forward close to joining Ligue 1 side Nice on loan. The 27-year-old has largely struggled during his three year stint at the Emirates since joining for a club record £72million from Lille in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus move for La Liga attacker stalls

Juventus’ transfer for Memphis Depay has stalled, according to reports in France, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb. The Bianconeri are eyeing a move for the Dutchman in this window, and he wants to join them. He is currently in talks with Barcelona to terminate his contract, and Juve is also...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Angry Man United fans in ownership protest before EPL game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Thousands of Manchester United fans angry at the direction of the club under its American owners took part in a protest ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool on Monday. The supporters chanted against the Glazer family — “We want Glazers out” — and...
NFL
CBS Sports

Sampdoria vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: August 22, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

Last season, Sampdoria saw the fifth-most shots on target from opponents and gave up the seventh-most goals in Italian Serie A. The Blucerchiati finished just six points outside of the relegation zone and will try to make a statement on Monday against Juventus in its second league match of the season on Paramount+. Juventus opened its season with a tidy 3-0 win against Sassuolo and has won its last seven matches against Sampdoria. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
UEFA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy