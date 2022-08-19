Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
LCSO: 1 arrested following SWAT incident Sunday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 8000 block of County Road 6920 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Sunday night August 21, 2022. Upon arriving...
Man jailed, accused of indecency with a child, other charges
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant and evading arrest Tuesday. He was also charged with five counts of indecency with a child Thursday, according to jail records. Matthew Beberniss, 51, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at a location in the county. EverythingLubbock.com obtained a […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
everythinglubbock.com
Schlotzsky’s arson, burglary suspect arrested in Roswell
LUBBOCK, TX — Blair Warner, 19, was arrested on charges of second-degree felony arson as well as burglary of a Lubbock Schlotzsky’s. His series of crimes began on July 6, when the fast-food chain said its location had been vandalized and burglarized. The owner released a copy of...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
A Lubbock man Suspected of Burglary and Arson Still Wanted
The Lubbock Fire Marshal is seeking information leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Blair Warner. Warner is suspected of multiple crimes within the past few months. KAMC news reported that Warner has been in trouble recently with the Lubbock Police Department. Back on July 6th, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an alarm that was tripped at a restaurant in the 5700 block of 19th Street early that morning. At the scene police noticed a door with damages to the exterior, as if it had been pried open. An officer discovered Warner in the main office clutching a metallic pole, a black safe was damaged.
fox34.com
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested for burglary less than a month before, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotzsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report. As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the […]
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman
A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
KCBD
Sgt. Shawn Wilson injured in Levelland SWAT standoff to receive $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Running 4 Heroes non-profit organization has awarded Levelland Sergeant Shawn Wilson its First Responder Grant. Sgt. Wilson will receive $10,000 to help continue his therapy and recovery. 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, along with is father and the Running 4 Heroes CEO, will travel to Levelland August...
Video from Lubbock police related to deadly August 7 shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage related to a fatal shooting which happened Sunday, August 7. A 17-year-old turned himself in “without incident,” LPD said on Friday. Police were still looking for a second suspect. Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department here: The Metropolitan […]
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death. Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia. Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by...
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Remembering Luke Siegel, one year later
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are two days that the Siegel family and the Lubbock community will never forget. On July 28, 2015, 9-year-old Luke Siegel suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident. Six years later on Aug. 19, Luke passed away after complications of COVID pneumonia. “He passed away at 8:39 a.m., […]
LPD investigates single-vehicle collision, serious injuries 3300 Interstate
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said an investigation was underway Sunday morning after a crash in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate 27. “One person has suffered serious injuries,” LPD said. “The call came in at 1:16 a.m.” Police said more information would be released when possible.
Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen
I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
fox34.com
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
everythinglubbock.com
Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
New details from LPD on serious crash, 2 motorcycles
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report gave new details on a motorcycle crash on August 12 that left one man seriously injured. According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old William Coddington, was northbound in the 100 block of North Quaker Avenue along with two other motorcycles. Coddington and one other motorcyclist […]
