Oklahoma City, OK

actionnews5.com

Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. "What we're facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Ardmore, OK
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip's execution date, a decision that Richard's wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
TULSA, OK
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
KTUL

Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "What we're facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.". Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. "My concern is that...
KOCO

Sky 5 captured the moments when officers took suspect into custody after allegedly shooting 2 deputies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the moments when law enforcement took a suspect into custody after allegedly shooting two deputies. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a suspect opened fire on Oklahoma County deputies serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street. Police said the suspect hit two deputies before driving off in a pickup truck towing a boat.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Brick reportedly thrown at Representative Roberts' window

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Labor Commissioner candidate, Representative Sean Roberts, has responded to an incident in which a brick was thrown at his home. "I have seen some dirty campaigning in Oklahoma in my life, and have been a part of some heated races in my six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives," said Representative Roberts. "Nothing was as dirty as what recently happened to my home and family."
OKLAHOMA STATE
WGNO

Search for missing Houma woman underway in Oklahoma

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (WGNO) — The car of a missing Houma woman was found in the Kiamichi River near Fort Towson, Okla. after her family hadn't heard from her in days. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), 33-year-old Caitlyn Case's car and phone were found in the Kiamichi River Aug. 12. Her […]
FORT TOWSON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Attorney General O'Connor Files Charges Against Oklahoma Contractor, Encourages other Victims to Come Forward | Criminal Justice & More Latest News Here

- Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O'Connor filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. Francis Daniel Maldonado, 35, is charged with two counts of Embezzlement. - Advertisement -...
OKLAHOMA STATE

