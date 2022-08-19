Read full article on original website
Richard Dudley, 74; service August 23
Richard “Ricky” Earl Dudley, 74 of Beaufort passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2022. Ricky was born on November 14, 1947, in Morehead City, NC to the late Elmer and Leonda Dudley. Ricky graduated from East Carteret High School, attended Carteret Community College and married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Hadder in 1969.
Audrey Parnell, 83; service August 23
Audrey Faye Gillikin Parnell, 83, of Otway, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, August 19th, 2022, at her home. Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Merle Hunt Jr., and Rev. William O’Neal. Interment will follow at Gillikin Family Cemetery in Otway. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, prior to the service.
Maxine Willard, 93; service August 27
Maxine Willard, 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Her service will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church, officiated by Rev. Don Wolford. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church.
Area Death Notices - August 20, 21 & 22
Robert “Bob” Mervin Marks, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Robert “Bob” was born on March 18, 1930, in Burleigh, ND. His parents were Oscar and Lillian (Walter) Marks. The family moved to Wilmar, MN where he grew up and attended Wilmar public Schools.
Ronald Howland Sr., 84; service August 26
Pastor Ronald Earl Howland, Sr., 84, Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Barbara S. Howland; son, Ronald Earl Howland, Jr. of Lexington, VA; daughters, Ruth A. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Stephanie L. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Mr. Clyde, beloved dog, who always lit up Ronald's eyes; sisters, Mary Ruth Howland Broadwell and husband, Graham of Knightdale, NC; Patricia Anne Howland of Morehead City, NC; and numerous nephews, nieces and devoted friends.
Laurinburg baseball standout Parker Byrd leaves hospital after boating accident, to begin outpatient recovery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was the good news Laurinburg native Parker Byrd and his family and friends had been waiting to hear. Byrd, an incoming freshman at East Carolina University, was discharged Saturday from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville to continue recovering from serious injuries suffered in a July 23 boating accident in […]
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
CedarFest to return Oct. 15 in Boathouse Creek Park
CEDAR POINT — It’s official: CedarFest is returning after a couple years absence, and the town is accepting applications for vendor spots for the popular event in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park. Unlike past iterations, CedarFest won’t be a summer event. It’s been switched to fall on Saturday,...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Erin Brockovich and Animal Farm
I find it laughably telling that our Democrat friends (?) have labelled their most recent boondoggle with the same acronym as another IRA. Their most recent IRA stands for Inflation Reduction Act—an oxymoron in itself—while the earlier IRA stands for Individual Retirement Account. This is nothing more than an ill-disguised attempt by the party of abortion, deviant sexual mores, nonsensical wokeness, multiple genderism, and gleeful but haphazard spending to convince tax-paying Americans that the bill is good for them. As Yogi Berra might say, it’s “Erin Brockovich” all over again.
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
OWLS issues call for community workday volunteers
NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter (OWLS) is in need of volunteers for community workdays that are set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3 at the shelter at 100 Wildlife Way and Highway 24. Workers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 3.
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
Croatan falls 42-0 at Havelock in football season opener
HAVELOCK — Croatan started the football season with a 42-0 loss at Havelock on Friday night. The Cougars (0-1) will play their home opener next Friday against Pamlico (0-1), while the Rams (1-0) travel to West Carteret (1-0). The Patriots won their season opener 27-10 at West Craven (0-1)...
Pamlico County search warrant leads to arrest of man on drug charges
VANDEMERE, N.C. (WNCT) – A search warrant has led to a drug bust and the arrest of a Pamlico County man. On August 16, deputies from Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, in Vandemere. The search warrant was executed after a three-month investigation into the sale […]
Surf City Police searching for individuals who allegedly trespassed, caused home damage
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police are asking for your help in locating two people they say caused damage to a property in Surf City. The pair reportedly trespassed in the backyard of a house on the south end of Surf City. According to a post online featuring ring...
EDITORIAL: Election integrity requires voter engagement
Efforts by a group of concerned county voters, Carteret County Votes Count, over the possible purging of the county’s 2020 voting records before a full analysis of the data can be completed should get the attention of all voters. Failure to adequately identify and resolve any anomalies and disparities that occurred in the 2020 election will only hasten the ongoing erosion of public confidence in future elections.
North Carolina Man Scores Massive Lottery Win: 'It's A Game Changer'
A stop by a convenience store led to a huge win for one lucky man in North Carolina.
