House of the Dragon Soars as HBO's Most Watched Premiere Ever
In HBO’s personal game of thrones, House of the Dragon is already king. Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched the Game of Thrones prequel’s premiere on Sunday night, across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. That gives House of the Dragon the largest premiere audience for a new original series in the network’s history. “It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement. “House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew...
How to Watch ‘The Rehearsal': Where Does the Nathan Fielder Show Air and What Time Is the Finale?
It doesn’t feel like hyperbole or even a matter of opinion to call “The Rehearsal” one of the most original, off-the-wall shows to debut in years. The proof lies in how difficult it can be to describe: it has elements of a reality show, but not a single variable is left to chance; it’s darkly funny, but also deeply sad; and, five episodes in, it remains unclear whether the audience is in on the joke, or if we’re the butt of it.
Why Are All Those Shows Leaving HBO Max? It’s Complicated
In the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, HBO Max has removed a host of titles, prompting a single question — why?. Earlier this week, HBO Max thinned its library with the removal of 20 originals and an additional 16 movies. Some of the impacted titles were the one-season cult queer series “Genera+ion,” and animated shows like “Infinity Train” and “Summer Camp Island.” The streamer also announced that select “Sesame Street” specials would be cut, which turned out to be around 200 episodes of the iconic children’s show.
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany and Director Kat Coiro Break Down Perfecting Those 4th Wall Breaks (Video)
Wanda Maximoff may have been the first person to officially break the fourth wall in the MCU — sorry Deadpool, you were technically doing it before Disney acquired 20th Century Studios — but Jen Walters is taking it to an art form in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And that aspect of the show is one that required a bit of finessing from the series’ star and director.
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Ioane ‘John’ King, Rhaskos in ‘Spartacus’ TV Series, Dies of Cancer at 49
Ioane “John” King, who starred as the gladiator Rhaskos in Starz’s “Spartacus” series, has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced on Facebook. He was 49. The actor starred in “Spartacus” from 2010 to 2013, and reprised his role in the miniseries “Spartacus:...
Samantha Bee and Soledad O’Brien Team for Docuseries on the ‘S– Show’ of Women’s Healthcare in America
Samantha Bee has lined up her first post “Full Frontal” project: She and former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien are creating a comedic docuseries about the crisis in women’s healthcare in the U.S., O’Brien confirmed to TheWrap on Monday. Bee, whose TBS series was cancelled in...
‘House of the Dragon’ Promises Blood (and More Wigs) in Trailer for Upcoming Episodes (Video)
Following Sunday night’s premiere of “Game of Thrones” prequel spinoff “House of the Dragon,” HBO has released a new trailer teasing the adventures to come in the weeks ahead, which include ample amounts of fire and blood. The new series, which takes place roughly 200...
Steven Pasquale to Star Opposite Neve Campbell in ABC Drama Series ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell’s latest project is adding to its cast. On the heels of Thursday’s announcement that the “Scream” star will lead an upcoming ABC drama series titled “Avalon,” it was announced Friday that Steven Pasquale will star opposite her. “Avalon” was ordered straight-to-series in...
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Episode Postmortem: Paddy Considine and Matt Smith on That Throne Room Argument (Video)
Plus, executive producer Ryan Condal and Rhaenyra actress Milly Alcock weigh in some of those big scenes from the premiere. (Spoiler alert! This story contains discussion of plot details from “House of the Dragon,” Season 1, Episode 1.) Familial bonds were broken and possibly left unrepairable in the...
‘Rings of Power’ Heads to Theaters for 1 Night Before Amazon Release
Amazon Studios will host free, one-night-only fan screenings of the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two days ahead of its streaming release on Amazon Prime. The screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the...
‘Community’ Movie Is ‘A Matter of When and Not If,’ Dan Harmon Says
A “Community” movie will happen, the sitcom’s creator Dan Harmon has affirmed. The comments come on the heels of cast member Alison Brie previously telling TheWrap that “legitimate conversations” are happening about a film spinoff coming to fruition, with Harmon adding, “Legitimacy is here.”
How Demand for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Stacks Up Against Other Neil Gaiman Shows | Charts
Parrot Analytics analyzes how important a show’s source material is versus the network it’s available on. “The Sandman” just topped the ranking of most in-demand new series in the U.S. following its premiere on Netflix earlier this month. This isn’t surprising as Neil Gaiman has proved to be one of the authors whose work is consistently popular when adapted for TV. But how well does demand for “The Sandman” compare to other Gaiman series adaptations?
‘The Glee Project’ Contestants Say ‘a Lot of Trauma’ Came From Reality Series: ‘It Was Abuse, Whether They Thought It Was or Wasn’t’
There was a time when “Glee” dominated pop culture, and as a result, a reality competition spinoff was briefly in the spotlight as well. But, according to some of the contestants on “The Glee Project,” that spinoff series actually fostered “a lot of trauma.”. In...
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Series Premiere Pits Targaryen Against Targaryen
Spoiler Alert: This article recaps “House of the Dragon” Season 1, Episode 1 – the series premiere. Three years after the conclusion of “Game of Thrones,” we’re back in Westeros and back in time during the reign of the Targaryen family. The show opens...
‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal With Showtime
Showtime has signed “Yellowjackets” co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson to an overall deal, the network announced on Monday. The husband-and-wife duo will continue to serve as showrunners for the mystery series alongside fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco, while also developing new projects exclusively for the network. Gary Levine,...
‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Trailer Teases Secret Alliances and So Much Wicked Art From Returning Fan Favorites (Exclusive Video)
“Ink Master” Season 14 is nearly here, and the brand new trailer, exclusive to TheWrap, promises that when it arrives on Paramount+, the competition will be fierce. A host of fan favorites are returning for this season’s installment. TheWrap can also exclusively reveal the contestants. They are Angel Rose: Season 11, Season 13; Bob Jones: Season 13; Chris Shockley: Season 11; Creepy Jason: Season 12; Deanna James: Season 10; Gian Karle: Season 8; Hiram Casas: Season 13; Holli Marie: Season 12; Katie McGowan: Season 6, Season 9 and Pon: Season 12.
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Becomes Series’ Most-Watched Episode Since 2017
The series finale of “Better Call Saul” was the most-watched episode on AMC since 2017, delivering 2.7 million viewers according to Nielsen Live+3 Ratings, and the epic conclusion saw four times the first-day streaming viewership of the Season 6 premiere on AMC+. “Better Call Saul” remains the top...
The Emmys Cold List: Here’s a Final Salute to Shows and Stars That Voters Overlooked in 2022
Portions of this story first appeared in TheWrap’s final Emmy magazines, Down to the Wire: Comedy and Down to the Wire: Drama. In the last two Emmy magazines of this season, TheWrap showcased a pair of “Emmy Hot Lists” — one for comedy, variety and reality shows and one for dramas and limited series. But as voting enters its final three days, can we take a moment to salute some of the shows that didn’t make it onto the hot lists, or onto the roster of nominees?
‘Glass Onion': Netflix Sets December Release Date, Reveals New Images for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel (Photos)
Netflix has just revealed new images from the highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel (once again starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc) and unveiled the global Netflix release date – December 23. The film will also be released in select theaters on a to be announced date, with details on that coming soon.
