Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 'Glowing' & 'In Love' Ahead Of Lavish Georgia Wedding

By Molly Claire Goddard
 3 days ago
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could not be more in love ahead of their big Georgia wedding. The Selena actress took time out to visit Glow Med Spa while the Argo actor took their kids to Gallery Espresso, and the spa owner wouldn't stop gushing over how chipper the couple appeared to be during their outing.

Source: Mega

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," spa owner Courtney Victor revealed, adding of Lopez, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

"The group was so low-key and gracious," Victor noted of the blended family which includes the "On The Floor" vocalist's twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck's children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood power couple's friends are annoyed about the extensive travel they have to endure for the already married duo's upcoming nuptials.

Source: Mega

“L.A. has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia (which is located just an hour outside Savannah), for the big bash this weekend,” a source close to Lopez and Affleck dished.

Source: Mega

“Talk about last minute. People have lives and commitments; they can’t drop everything just because Jen and Ben want them too," the insider said of rumored guests like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel.

“Why couldn’t they just have done this in L.A. It would have been so much easier. It’s not as if they have chartered a private plane and invited everyone to stay at the house. Travel and accommodations are expensive. Of course, everyone what’s to party with them, but not everyone can afford it or has a schedule where they can drop everything at the last minute. They don’t realize that not everyone lives like them," the source noted.

Source: OK!

People conducted the interview with Courtney Victor.

Comments / 1

