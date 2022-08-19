Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Hot Stocks Down Nearly 70% This Year That Could Set You Up for Blockbuster Growth
Twilio is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its solid position in the fast-growing cloud communications market. Matterport is stepping on the gas as it is taking advantage of the growing demand for "digital twins."
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change.
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture
In this video, I will talk about what
Foot Locker Shares Soar After Earnings Report, Despite Downgraded Outlook
Foot Locker Inc. shares are soaring after the company reported financial results for the third quarter. The footwear retailer reported better-than-expected earnings results for Q2, with net income of $94 million, or 99 cents per share. Total sales dropped by 9.2% to $2.07 billion. The company cut its fiscal 2022 outlook and now expects total sales to fall between 6% and 7% for the year. Foot Locker also announced on Friday that Dick Johnson will retire from his role as CEO, effective Sept. 1. Former executive chair and CEO of Ulta Beauty Mary Dillon has been named to the company’s top role. Despite the...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data
Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
CrowdStrike, AMD, and Meta are still high-quality growth plays.
tipranks.com
Should You Worry about Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Amid Slowing Ad Demand?
Alphabet may be feeling the pinch of inflation through its partners and users, but the fact is that it is a defensive stock with strong fundamentals and a long runway for growth. Being one of the largest companies in the world hasn’t been able to safeguard Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from various...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 6.4% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.2K shares, which is 19.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX...
tipranks.com
SPAC IPOs Plummet. Here’s What’s Behind the Slump
SPAC IPOs have declined over 80% year over year. Macro and geopolitical headwinds along with poor post-IPO performance are taking a toll on SPAC IPOs. SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) that boomed last year have lost their appeal in 2022. According to Bloomberg Law, SPAC IPOs dropped more than 80% in the first half of 2022 compared to the prior-year period. The weak macro environment (higher inflation, rising interest rates, and absence of government subsidy) and underperformance post-IPO (several stocks trading well below their IPO price) are to blame.
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
Zoom Video Investors Pull Back On Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss, Guidance Update And More
Communications company Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported second-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $1.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
tipranks.com
Buying the Dip: Here are Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Bought the Most
This article ranks the top five stocks bought by hedge fund managers in the last three months. As hedge funds tend to outperform the average market returns, keeping a tab on hedge fund trading activity can help investors identify those stocks that are more likely to outrank others. Hedge funds...
tipranks.com
Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?
Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
What To Expect From XPeng When The EV Company Reports Q2 Results
Xpeng is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $1.06 billion. XPeng delivered 11,524 vehicles in July, 15,295 vehicles in June and 10,125 in May. XPeng Inc XPEV is set to announce its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday. Here's a look at what to expect from the Chinese EV company.
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond soars after investor Ryan Cohen's latest bets
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) surged 60% to a near five-month high in volatile trading on Tuesday, as retail investors flocked to the stock after a filing revealed activist investor Ryan Cohen's latest bet on the home goods retailer.
Walmart Shares Rise After Beating Earnings and Sales Expectations For Q2
Walmart beat expectations for earnings and revenues in Q2, after it slashed its outlook for the quarter last month. The big-box retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 versus an expected $1.62. Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 8.4%, compared to estimates of $150.81 billion. Walmart U.S. comp-store sales were up 6.5%. Despite the beat, Walmart’s results are still relatively in line with the company’s expectations from last month, when it slashed its outlook for Q2 amid a softening in consumer spending, especially in discretionary categories like apparel. Walmart also recently said it would be cutting a number of corporate jobs. Walmart...
