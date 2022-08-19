Foot Locker Inc. shares are soaring after the company reported financial results for the third quarter. The footwear retailer reported better-than-expected earnings results for Q2, with net income of $94 million, or 99 cents per share. Total sales dropped by 9.2% to $2.07 billion. The company cut its fiscal 2022 outlook and now expects total sales to fall between 6% and 7% for the year. Foot Locker also announced on Friday that Dick Johnson will retire from his role as CEO, effective Sept. 1. Former executive chair and CEO of Ulta Beauty Mary Dillon has been named to the company’s top role. Despite the...

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO