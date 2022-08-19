ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Foot Locker Shares Soar After Earnings Report, Despite Downgraded Outlook

Foot Locker Inc. shares are soaring after the company reported financial results for the third quarter. The footwear retailer reported better-than-expected earnings results for Q2, with net income of $94 million, or 99 cents per share. Total sales dropped by 9.2% to $2.07 billion. The company cut its fiscal 2022 outlook and now expects total sales to fall between 6% and 7% for the year. Foot Locker also announced on Friday that Dick Johnson will retire from his role as CEO, effective Sept. 1. Former executive chair and CEO of Ulta Beauty Mary Dillon has been named to the company’s top role. Despite the...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data

Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Should You Worry about Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Amid Slowing Ad Demand?

Alphabet may be feeling the pinch of inflation through its partners and users, but the fact is that it is a defensive stock with strong fundamentals and a long runway for growth. Being one of the largest companies in the world hasn’t been able to safeguard Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from various...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 6.4% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.2K shares, which is 19.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

SPAC IPOs Plummet. Here’s What’s Behind the Slump

SPAC IPOs have declined over 80% year over year. Macro and geopolitical headwinds along with poor post-IPO performance are taking a toll on SPAC IPOs. SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) that boomed last year have lost their appeal in 2022. According to Bloomberg Law, SPAC IPOs dropped more than 80% in the first half of 2022 compared to the prior-year period. The weak macro environment (higher inflation, rising interest rates, and absence of government subsidy) and underperformance post-IPO (several stocks trading well below their IPO price) are to blame.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Zoom Video Investors Pull Back On Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss, Guidance Update And More

Communications company Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported second-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $1.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Buying the Dip: Here are Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Bought the Most

This article ranks the top five stocks bought by hedge fund managers in the last three months. As hedge funds tend to outperform the average market returns, keeping a tab on hedge fund trading activity can help investors identify those stocks that are more likely to outrank others. Hedge funds...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?

Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What To Expect From XPeng When The EV Company Reports Q2 Results

Xpeng is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $1.06 billion. XPeng delivered 11,524 vehicles in July, 15,295 vehicles in June and 10,125 in May. XPeng Inc XPEV is set to announce its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday. Here's a look at what to expect from the Chinese EV company.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Walmart Shares Rise After Beating Earnings and Sales Expectations For Q2

Walmart beat expectations for earnings and revenues in Q2, after it slashed its outlook for the quarter last month. The big-box retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 versus an expected $1.62. Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 8.4%, compared to estimates of $150.81 billion. Walmart U.S. comp-store sales were up 6.5%. Despite the beat, Walmart’s results are still relatively in line with the company’s expectations from last month, when it slashed its outlook for Q2 amid a softening in consumer spending, especially in discretionary categories like apparel. Walmart also recently said it would be cutting a number of corporate jobs. Walmart...
ECONOMY

