Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Woodman’s store sign unveiled amid a Janesville renovation project
JANESVILLE, Wis. — What seemed to be another normal renovation project in Janesville, Wisconsin, turned out to be a journey back through time as a historic Woodman’s Food Market sign was unveiled during a renovation project. “There was an awning, a big green and white awning, similar to...
veronapress.com
State Farm to host community appreciation cookout on Aug. 25
State Farm Insurance Agent Sarah Drew invites the community to join her as she celebrates 10 years of serving Verona. At a community appreciation barbecue cookout, there will be free burgers, brats, and hot dogs, as well as a raffle to win gift cards from local Verona establishments. The event...
Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
nbc15.com
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open. I-39/90/94 south is currently closed at US 51 and all lanes are blocked northbound due to a crash near Windsor. The crash happened at approximately at 9:50 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Dane County officials were able...
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close
MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook. The owners thanked their...
captimes.com
Madison Children’s Museum opens pay-what-you-can cafe
Starting Friday, hungry visitors at the Madison Children’s Museum will find an array of meals in a giant lunchbox-shaped refrigerator case. A step away, they’ll spot blondies, cheese puffs and microwaves for zapping their food. One thing they won’t find? Prices. That’s because Little John’s Lunchbox, the...
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security
Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
Celebrating the rainbow: Magic Pride Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — All sexualities and genders were celebrated Sunday afternoon during Madison’s annual Magic Pride Festival, hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It’s a very inspiring day,” said Steve Starkey. He’s the Executive Director of the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It allows us to all come together on one day and be out and proud.”
nbc15.com
Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Election officials in Rock County plan to hold a recount this weekend after two Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District came out of the August primary with fewer than 100 votes separating them. According to initial election results, Charity Barry lost to her opponent...
spectrumnews1.com
A legacy of kindness: Sauk Prairie teen remembered through scholarships
SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — A special scholarship program is now honoring the life of a Sauk County teen who died tragically following a battle with an aggressive, rare condition. Back in 2018, top musical theater senior Rayce Raschka was on the top of his game, a force to be reckoned with on stage. But despite his show-stopping personality, he always exuded kindness wherever he went.
milton-wi.gov
Arts & Crafts on the Lawn
Visitors of all ages will find something special when they visit Milton's famous community festival. The Milton House Museum grounds will showcase dozens of authentic arts and crafts vendors at a juried craft show, plus a selection of boutique vintage and upcycle vendors. There will also be special reduced rate admission to tour of the Milton House National Historic Landmark.
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
A candidate who narrowly lost a Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount. Charity Barry said she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olsen.
wtmj.com
Traffic: 94 Eastbound closed near Brookfield Road
Interstate 94 eastbound is closed in Waukesha County just past Brookfield Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol says police activity is occuring in the roadway, which called for the closure. Camera images in the area show backups in the area. This is a developing story, and will be updated when new...
nbc15.com
Something to Smile About
Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
nbc15.com
People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, people across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. The evening event, hosted by the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, was the third opportunity it has organized for community members to call for an end to the gun violence in the area. Speakers included people impacted by gun violence in Beloit, community leaders, and local pastors. The event was streamed over Facebook and Zoom, along with in-person attendance.
‘It’s a huge win’: ATV rider in Columbia County excited by new ordinance allowing off-road vehicles on some county highways
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Most days, Ellen Pulver is out delivering mail on Columbia County roads in her large white van. However, she says you can sometimes find her on her UTV. “It’s more wide open,” said Pulver. “You get to see more stuff, and you’re going a little...
nbc15.com
Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. when the driver of one of the vehicles collided with another occupied car. The initial crash caused a chain reaction in which two other unoccupied cars were also hit.
nbc15.com
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
