Madison, WI

veronapress.com

State Farm to host community appreciation cookout on Aug. 25

State Farm Insurance Agent Sarah Drew invites the community to join her as she celebrates 10 years of serving Verona. At a community appreciation barbecue cookout, there will be free burgers, brats, and hot dogs, as well as a raffle to win gift cards from local Verona establishments. The event...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close

MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook. The owners thanked their...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Madison Children’s Museum opens pay-what-you-can cafe

Starting Friday, hungry visitors at the Madison Children’s Museum will find an array of meals in a giant lunchbox-shaped refrigerator case. A step away, they’ll spot blondies, cheese puffs and microwaves for zapping their food. One thing they won’t find? Prices. That’s because Little John’s Lunchbox, the...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A legacy of kindness: Sauk Prairie teen remembered through scholarships

SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — A special scholarship program is now honoring the life of a Sauk County teen who died tragically following a battle with an aggressive, rare condition. Back in 2018, top musical theater senior Rayce Raschka was on the top of his game, a force to be reckoned with on stage. But despite his show-stopping personality, he always exuded kindness wherever he went.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
milton-wi.gov

Arts & Crafts on the Lawn

Visitors of all ages will find something special when they visit Milton's famous community festival. The Milton House Museum grounds will showcase dozens of authentic arts and crafts vendors at a juried craft show, plus a selection of boutique vintage and upcycle vendors. There will also be special reduced rate admission to tour of the Milton House National Historic Landmark.
MILTON, WI
wtmj.com

Traffic: 94 Eastbound closed near Brookfield Road

Interstate 94 eastbound is closed in Waukesha County just past Brookfield Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol says police activity is occuring in the roadway, which called for the closure. Camera images in the area show backups in the area. This is a developing story, and will be updated when new...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Something to Smile About

Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, people across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. The evening event, hosted by the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, was the third opportunity it has organized for community members to call for an end to the gun violence in the area. Speakers included people impacted by gun violence in Beloit, community leaders, and local pastors. The event was streamed over Facebook and Zoom, along with in-person attendance.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. when the driver of one of the vehicles collided with another occupied car. The initial crash caused a chain reaction in which two other unoccupied cars were also hit.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
WISCONSIN STATE

