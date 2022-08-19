Mother Charged With Murdering Teen Daughter Through Neglect: Charles County Sheriff Sheriff

Virginia Marie Stone Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

A 45-year-old woman who was arrested in Virginia is facing a murder charge in Maryland in connection to the abusive death of her teenage daughter, authorities in Charles County announced.

Cobb Island resident Virginia Stone is in police custody after being apprehended in West Moreland, Virginia on a warrant for her role in the death of her 18-year-old daughter Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, who was found dead in bed in September 2020.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island on Sept. 30, 2020, where there was a report of a person not breathing, investigators said.

Upon arrival, officers said that they located the teen, who was dead, while her mother claimed she had “several underlying medical conditions," which were attributed to the fatal episode.

The teen’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which determined that her death was a homicide due to neglect, pneumonia, and malnutrition.

As part of the death investigation, it was determined that the teen was diagnosed with several medical conditions years ago, which were treatable if she was provided the appropriate care.

Officials said that it was determined that Stone failed to provide adequate care for her daughter, which resulted in her death.

On Friday, July 29, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted Stone on charges of second-degree murder and physical injury to a vulnerable adult.

Days later, on Monday, Aug. 1, Stone was located and arrested in West Moreland, Virginia where she was held until she was extradited to Charles County on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

She is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.