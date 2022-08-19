ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Xenia dominant in Backyard Battle

BEAVERCREEK — It was clear which team was ready for The Backyard Battle right after the first play from scrimmage. Xenia’s Trei’Shaun Sanders scored an 84-yard touchdown on the game’s opening snap and began a Xenia rout in winning at Beavercreek 40-3 on Friday. “We came...
High School and Middle School volleyball from Saturday

Indian Lake played a tri-match on Saturday vs Wapakoneta and Sidney. The Lakers lost to Wapakoneta 17-25, 14-25. Leaders for the Lakers were: Ally Kinney, 8/11 hitting with 5 kills, Devin Rice, 10/11 hitting with 4 kills, Halle Roby 28/29 setting, 4 assists, 7/7 serve, 2 kills, Stephanie Alstaetter, 32/32 setting, 5 assists, 7 digs, Katie Roby 6/6 serving, 1 Ace, 14 digs.
Week 1 Final: East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14

LEES CREEK — A ground game that produced 341 yards and a strong defensive effort led East Clinton to a 34-14 win Friday over Dayton Christian in the season opening football game. Glenn Peacock had 128 yards and one touchdown, Dameon Williams added 101 yards and two scores on...
Bishop Brossart overcomes adversity, injuries in victory over Dayton

Overcoming adversity is a common theme often heard around the football field, but Bishop Brossart did just that Friday evening at O.W. Davis field in Dayton. In the first half, the Mustangs lost their starting quarterback, Keegan Gulley, and a cheerleader who was injured when a mass of players falling out of bounds on a play crashed into the squad, their momentum pushing her to the wall.
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today

Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
Few issues as schools begin new year

XENIA — No news is usually good news when it comes to opening day for a school. That was exactly the case for Greene County districts. All but Fairborn are now in session (Fairborn opens after Labor Day due to construction delays) and no major issues were reported. “This...
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
