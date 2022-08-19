ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
actionnews5.com

YMCA shines light on childhood hunger & what families can do

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sadly, 1 in 6 children in the U.S. don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Stacey McDaniel, anti-hunger specialist for the YMCA, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why supplemental food programs, like the YMCA Summer Food Program, are so important.
actionnews5.com

Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals over the weekend. As of Thursday MAS is already full but the director believes that adopting that many animals was something to celebrate. All month long the Memphis Animal Shelter is hosting a “name your own price” adoption...
actionnews5.com

Woman shot, killed near Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Medical District and Downtown Memphis. The shooting happened near 2 p.m. on Madison Avenue close to the corner of Neely Street. A woman was found and rushed to the hospital where she later died. There’s no...
WJHL

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get, so long as News Channel 11’s sister station, WREG, kept her identity a secret. She said what happened is just too bizarre. […]
actionnews5.com

Man convicted for 2017 robbery, homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 26-year-old man was convicted on Friday for a 2017 robbery and shooting at a South Memphis home where one man was killed and whose father was critically injured, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Defendant Shundarius Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts...
actionnews5.com

First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the Mid-South are still grieving the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a crash earlier this month when a pickup truck ran a red light and collided into a fire engine. First responders hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Pleasant’s...
actionnews5.com

Canine burn victim ‘Riona’ recovering after first of many skin surgeries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The canine burn victim “Riona” underwent the first of many skin expander surgeries on Thursday. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue has been caring for Riona during her long journey to recovery after intentionally being set ablaze two months ago. One-year-old Riona suffered fourth-degree burns...
actionnews5.com

Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime

Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
actionnews5.com

Handyman convicted in rape of elderly neighbor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fox Meadows man was convicted on Friday of raping an 81-year-old woman who lived in the same neighborhood and had previously hired him to do yard work and other chores, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. A criminal court jury convicted Matthew James...
localmemphis.com

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
