Are crooks putting chemicals on car door handles to get victims sick so they can rob them?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have not received any reports after social media posts this weekend claimed two people became sick after some sort of substance was placed on their door handles at a Mid-South store. According to the posts, two people became sick after some sort...
actionnews5.com
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
The final round of rental and utility assistance for Shelby County residents closes on August 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County families from homelessness for nearly two years is ending. The Memphis and Shelby County federal Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting final applications by August 31. Qualifying applicants can get up to 14 months of utility or rent...
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
actionnews5.com
Clerk Wanda Halbert is in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Comptroller’s office has confirmed that Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is out of the county in Jamaica. This comes as the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has closed its offices this week to “catch up” on a backlog of work. Comptroller Jason...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk’s Office closed this week to tackle license plate backlog
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An alert for those trying to get services from the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. The office will be closed to walk-in appointments all week. Though doors may be closed to customers, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says workers will be busy inside. It’s all...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
actionnews5.com
YMCA shines light on childhood hunger & what families can do
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sadly, 1 in 6 children in the U.S. don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Stacey McDaniel, anti-hunger specialist for the YMCA, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why supplemental food programs, like the YMCA Summer Food Program, are so important.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals over the weekend. As of Thursday MAS is already full but the director believes that adopting that many animals was something to celebrate. All month long the Memphis Animal Shelter is hosting a “name your own price” adoption...
actionnews5.com
Woman shot, killed near Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Medical District and Downtown Memphis. The shooting happened near 2 p.m. on Madison Avenue close to the corner of Neely Street. A woman was found and rushed to the hospital where she later died. There’s no...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get, so long as News Channel 11’s sister station, WREG, kept her identity a secret. She said what happened is just too bizarre. […]
actionnews5.com
Man convicted for 2017 robbery, homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 26-year-old man was convicted on Friday for a 2017 robbery and shooting at a South Memphis home where one man was killed and whose father was critically injured, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Defendant Shundarius Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts...
actionnews5.com
Memorial services begin this week to honor firefighter who died in fire truck crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The services for a firefighter who died in the line of duty begin Monday. A visitation is planned for Monday evening for Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant, but the community has continued to show support since this tragedy struck. David Pleasant, a 32-year Memzphis Fire veteran, was...
actionnews5.com
First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the Mid-South are still grieving the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a crash earlier this month when a pickup truck ran a red light and collided into a fire engine. First responders hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Pleasant’s...
actionnews5.com
Canine burn victim ‘Riona’ recovering after first of many skin surgeries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The canine burn victim “Riona” underwent the first of many skin expander surgeries on Thursday. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue has been caring for Riona during her long journey to recovery after intentionally being set ablaze two months ago. One-year-old Riona suffered fourth-degree burns...
actionnews5.com
Sanitation crews exposed to household hazardous waste after improper disposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Solid Waste Division crews in East Memphis were exposed to hazardous waste after it spilled from their truck on Wednesday morning. The spill occurred in the area of Wallace and North Rose Road around 10:30 a.m. City of Memphis Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole reported...
actionnews5.com
Final hearing set for class action lawsuit against City of Memphis in rape kit backlog case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Circuit Court judge will hold the final hearing for a years-long fight between rape victims and the City of Memphis. Judge Gina Higgins, the presiding judge over Janet Doe v. The City of Memphis, will hold the hearings on Aug. 25-26. Janet Doe...
actionnews5.com
Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
actionnews5.com
Handyman convicted in rape of elderly neighbor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fox Meadows man was convicted on Friday of raping an 81-year-old woman who lived in the same neighborhood and had previously hired him to do yard work and other chores, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. A criminal court jury convicted Matthew James...
localmemphis.com
Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
