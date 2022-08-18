Read full article on original website
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
foxsanantonio.com
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
'It's a hard day' | Family of missing Lina Sardar Khil mark another month without their daughter
SAN ANTONIO — Missing for eight months. San Antonio police are still searching for 4-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went missing last year on December 20. The toddler girl vanished from the playground of the apartment complex where she lived with her family. Lina was 3-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Police told KENS 5 in May that her case has not gone cold and tips are still coming in.
Argument between two friends over money issues leads to one getting shot, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two friends turned violent early Sunday morning and ended with one of the men shot. It happened around 12:51 a.m. in the 8500 block of State Highway 151 on the west side of town. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who opened fire on 2 people walking on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot two people as they were walking on an East Side street overnight. Officers said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee Street, not far from East Houston Street and South WW White Road.
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID 15-year-old killed in attempted robbery on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage robbery suspect who was fatally shot on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Laron Mackey, 15, died of a gunshot wound to the neck on Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, near Ingram Road, authorities said.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder
SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
KVUE
Off-duty BCSO detention deputy arrested for criminal mischief, facing possible termination
SAN ANTONIO — A 17 year veteran with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for criminal mischief Saturday morning and is now possibly facing termination from the agency, officials say. Around 12:55 a.m., Adelina Agosto is reported to have drunkenly showed up to someone's residence. When that person...
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
Police investigating after man found shot while standing in his front yard
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire while standing in his front yard Saturday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Austin St. just east of downtown. The 39-year-old victim told police that an unknown vehicle drove by his...
KTSA
Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57 year old San Antonio woman is clinging to life after her children neglected to care for her for several months. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was bedridden and undergoing hospice care, but she was being ignored by her adult children.
Man found dead in downtown San Antonio near Bexar County Justice Center
The man had "major trauma to the back of his head."
Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
news4sanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
Safety, community well-being is a priority for Edgewood ISD Police Department
SAN ANTONIO — At Edgewood ISD (EISD), protecting the community takes a team effort, beyond what a single police department can do alone. The district’s 30 police officers are all trained to respond and neutralize campus threats. Their live feed systems and radio communications allow them to quickly collaborate with San Antonio Police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. District Police Chief Quiroga said some of his officers are trained in special weapons and tactics, and SWAT techniques.
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
KSAT 12
Man found dead outside downtown parking garage with major trauma, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a man outside a downtown parking garage early Sunday morning. At 1:45 a.m., SAPD officers performed a welfare check in the Bexar County parking garage in the 200 block of South Flores Street. Upon arrival, officers...
Elderly woman found safe after disappearing from Medical Center area Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A 69-year-old woman who disappeared from the Medical Center area Monday has been found safe. Relatives of Raquel Santiago told KENS 5 she is being examined at University Hospital, but it expected to be on good condition. San Antonio Police officials previously said she vanished after leaving a hospital earlier this week, apparently without notifying family of her whereabouts.
KSAT 12
Suspects arrested in robbery at South Park Mall threatened to shoot Macy’s employees and store, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police made a second arrest in connection with a robbery at South Park Mall this summer. Victoria Cantera, 31, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Her co-defendant, Jesse Delacruz, 34, was arrested Tuesday on the same charges.
