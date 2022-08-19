Read full article on original website
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
India Day Parade kicks off in in Manhattan
The world's largest India Day Parade outside of India took place Sunday along Madison Avenue in New York City.
Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City
The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
Eater
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?
Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
New York YIMBY
249 East 62nd Street Tops Out on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Construction has topped out on 249 East 62nd Street, a 28-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by INC Architecture & Design with SLCE Architects as the executive architect and developed by Zeckendorf Development, the 347-foot-tall structure will yield 66 condominiums with two to four homes per level. CM & Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the corner of Second Avenue and East 62nd Street.
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Crumbling NYC church sues to evict nonprofit, seeks $33.5M sale
The battle over the landmarked, but crumbling, West-Park Presbyterian Church at Amsterdam Ave. and West 86th St. has moved onto a second front: Manhattan Supreme Court. The tiny congregation wants to sell the 140-year-old building to developer Alchemy for $33.5 million. As Realty Check previously reported, the church has appealed to the Landmarks Preservation Commission to revoke its landmark status on hardship grounds. The LPC is expected to consider the application soon after Labor Day.
evgrieve.com
Wegmans is hiring on Astor Place
A good sign for people who CAN'T WAIT for the Wegmans to open on Astor Place... and also a good sign for someone looking for a job... For starters, the jobs listing states the store is opening next summer... and for now, they are only hiring for full-time positions. Details...
rew-online.com
Thousands Pack Hilton Garden Inn in Staten Island at PCON Convention to CementGains in Real Estate Industry
What a difference three years makes. The last time the premier convention for the real estate industry in the Jewish community gathered, the year prior to the Covid outbreak, the new law vastly reining in real estate developers was all the rage. Attendees worried that it spelled the end of their industry.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New York’s plan to attract new construction workers
As the construction industry continue to struggle with a shortage of workers, New York City major Eric Adams has launched a US$18.6m programme designed to entice 2,300 low-income people into construction and industrial careers over the next three years. The Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC) scheme will see...
budgettravel.com
5 Unique Things to Do in New York City
New York City the “The City that Never Sleeps” is a city that needs no introduction, of course. The Statue of Liberty, Central Park, the Museum of Natural History, the Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Empire State Building and broadway are all staples of a NYC visit. If you are looking for something differnt then the regular tourist stops New York has that too! Check out these 5 unique NYC experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission from our partners - thank you!
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NYC congestion pricing cannot proceed -- it hurts Staten Islanders | Our Opinion
More trucks on Staten Island’s roads polluting the borough. A Staten Islander seeking medical treatment at NYU paying not one, but two sky-high tolls to drive there. More commuters packed onto a ferry that the city Department of Transportation has been struggling mightily to run at full service. These...
Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River
The FDNY says marine and land units responded to the river off West 72nd Street shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Golf Digest
What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer
Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
EatingWell
New York's Best Kept Secret: What to Do in Rockaway Beach
Superstorm Sandy ripped through the Rockaways in 2012, turning it into a federal disaster zone. The area has made a stellar comeback over the past 20 years and is now a hot destination for New Yorkers in the know. It's time to book your trip!. Just after Superstorm Sandy busted...
untappedcities.com
10 Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island
Sumptuous mansions, extravagant parties, lavish outfits, and exotic cars characterize some of the scenes portrayed by F. Scott Fitzgerald in his book The Great Gatsby about the Gold Coast of Long Island during the 1920s. Inspired by visits to Long Island, Fitzgerald’s book takes place in an era when wealthy New Yorkers, seeking a more bucolic retreat from their urban lives, built opulent estates on the north shore of Long Island. Of the grand Gold Coast mansions of that era that remain today, many have been demolished but many others have been re-purposed and renovated, functioning as venues for special events and weddings. Others have been converted into educational centers and museums. Here are ten of these grand mansions from Long Island’s Gold Coast era.
Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island
“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
