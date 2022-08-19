ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 15

Anna Botsford Krepps
3d ago

not to sound racist... how is this not considered racist? If whites , Asian or any other skin color were to do this hell would be broken out...but a black woman can come up with this and it's ok.... please someone explain how and why this is not racist

Reply(5)
6
Siobhan Scott
3d ago

im Irish and German i am not offended by this at all. African American females have been marginalized forever i thinks its great to give girls of color the knowledge of STEM topics this could lead to more college students, higher paying and prestigious jobs in their future. I wish all these young girls and ladies all the best.

Reply(1)
5
Related
WJBF

Woman opening birth center in Augusta sues Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new freestanding birth center may soon be coming to Augusta, but something is standing in its way. The executive Director of Augusta Birth Center is suing the state of Georgia, challenging the state’s Certificate of Need regulations. It requires her to have a local hospital to agree to accept a transfer […]
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons

To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia 4th-grader grows 109 pound watermelon

Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-H’er from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day, August 3. The contest, which offers students the opportunity...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Girls#Person Of Interest#Food Truck#Z Ro Food Truck Friday
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Experts report disparities between gun ownership and firearm training

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s firearm industry reports a significant gap between the number of new gun owners and people undergoing firearm training. Mitchell O’Neal-Mitchell, director of operations and training at Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Atlanta said there is more interest in the firearm than learning how to use it – despite the importance.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah

A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wtoc.com

Georgia State Trooper involved in crash on Bay Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia State trooper was involved in a crash Saturday. Police say a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street approaching the Fell Street intersection around 10:35 p.m. A car stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street and entered the Bay Street intersection traveling north...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Families receive gift cards to offset rising inflation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hispanic families in metro Atlanta are feeling especially squeezed on everyday goods like food. That’s why Libre Initiative set up shop at La Mexicana supermarket in Smyrna on Sunday. Officials and volunteers handed out gift cards to offset the rising cost of groceries. “Our purpose...
SMYRNA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy