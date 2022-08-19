Read full article on original website
Anna Botsford Krepps
3d ago
not to sound racist... how is this not considered racist? If whites , Asian or any other skin color were to do this hell would be broken out...but a black woman can come up with this and it's ok.... please someone explain how and why this is not racist
Siobhan Scott
3d ago
im Irish and German i am not offended by this at all. African American females have been marginalized forever i thinks its great to give girls of color the knowledge of STEM topics this could lead to more college students, higher paying and prestigious jobs in their future. I wish all these young girls and ladies all the best.
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
Woman opening birth center in Augusta sues Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new freestanding birth center may soon be coming to Augusta, but something is standing in its way. The executive Director of Augusta Birth Center is suing the state of Georgia, challenging the state’s Certificate of Need regulations. It requires her to have a local hospital to agree to accept a transfer […]
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons
To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
Georgia 4th-grader grows 109 pound watermelon
Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-H’er from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day, August 3. The contest, which offers students the opportunity...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
Washington Examiner
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group. Gwinnett County Public Schools, which has a long history of handing out lopsided punishments, has spent...
CBS 46
Experts report disparities between gun ownership and firearm training
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s firearm industry reports a significant gap between the number of new gun owners and people undergoing firearm training. Mitchell O’Neal-Mitchell, director of operations and training at Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Atlanta said there is more interest in the firearm than learning how to use it – despite the importance.
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
wtoc.com
Georgia State Trooper involved in crash on Bay Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia State trooper was involved in a crash Saturday. Police say a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street approaching the Fell Street intersection around 10:35 p.m. A car stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street and entered the Bay Street intersection traveling north...
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
CBS 46
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
Georgia’s secret beach named best resort in the South, here’s why
Just off the Georgia coast sits a barrier island unlike any other. It’s 11,000 acres. That includes a 20-acre lodge compound. The rest is wilderness for exploring. This is Little St. Simons Island. “Our focus is on getting people back out to the wilderness, enjoying the outdoors, learning more...
CBS 46
Openly gay Georgia lawmakers warn of potential rollback of marriage equality
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - LGBTQ rights are top of mind for some Georgia Democrats who worry that the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court could send decisions about same-sex marriage back to the states, as the court did with abortion. Three openly gay Georgia lawmakers held a news conference at the state...
First Coast News
Georgia High School football opening night: Brunswick edges Andrew Jackson, Camden County shocked at home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Schools around Georgia opened up the regular season, including Andrew Jackson who visited Brunswick. The Pirates edged the Tigers 23-13. In Kingsland the Camden County Wildcats welcomed in Columbia (Decatur), a team they beat 31-0 last year. However, the Eagles shocked the Wildcats 13-10.
WXIA 11 Alive
Soldier deployed to Germany out of Georgia found dead, officials say
Pfc. Denisha Montgomery was found unresponsive Aug 9. in her barracks room on Lucius Clay Kaserne, in Wiesbaden, Germany, officials said.
CBS 46
Families receive gift cards to offset rising inflation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hispanic families in metro Atlanta are feeling especially squeezed on everyday goods like food. That’s why Libre Initiative set up shop at La Mexicana supermarket in Smyrna on Sunday. Officials and volunteers handed out gift cards to offset the rising cost of groceries. “Our purpose...
