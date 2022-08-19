Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Associations of BMI with all-cause mortality in normoglycemia, impaired fasting glucose and type 2 diabetes mellitus among an elderly Chinese population: a cohort study
BMC Geriatrics volume 22, Article number: 690 (2022) Cite this article. To explore the associations of body mass index (BMI) and mortality among people with normal fasting glucose (NFG), impaired fasting glucose (IFG), and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in an elderly Chinese population. Methods. A retrospective cohort study was...
BioMed Central
Plasmodium relictum infection in Culex quinquefasciatus (Culicidae) decreases diel flight activity but increases peak dusk flight activity
Malaria Journal volume 21, Article number: 244 (2022) Cite this article. Parasites are recognized for their ability to modify host physiology and behaviours in ways that increase parasite fitness. Protozoan parasites of the genus Plasmodium are a group of widespread vector-borne parasites of vertebrates, causing disease to a wide range of hosts, but most notably to human and avian hosts.
BioMed Central
Antibiotic prophylaxis at the time of dental implant placement: a cost-effectiveness analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1073 (2022) Cite this article. Antibiotic prophylaxis during implant placement may improve implant short term survival. Nevertheless, use of antibiotics carries risks of adverse effects and antibiotic resistance. The aim of the present study is to compare the use of antibiotics in dental implant procedures in terms of costs and effectiveness.
BioMed Central
Call for Papers! Introducing BMC Oral Health’s New Collection: Antibiotic Use, Resistance and Stewardship in Dentistry
To bring attention to this issue, BMC Oral Health has launched this Collection to bring together research on:. The use of antibiotics in oral surgery and dentistry. Characterising antibiotic knowledge and prescribing practices by dentists. Improving the appropriate use of antibiotics by targeting the diagnostic, prescribing and behavioural aspects. The...
Comments / 0