Women's Health

qudach.com

Colorado Lawmaker Leaves GOP, Citing Election Conspiracies And Climate Inaction

A Colorado authorities legislator announced connected Monday that helium has near the Republican Party to go a Democrat, citing the GOP’s efforts to peddle predetermination conspiracy theories and artifact progressively indispensable clime legislation. State Sen. Kevin Priola released a letter successful which helium announced helium would statesman caucusing with...
COLORADO STATE
qudach.com

Prosecutors Urge Jury To Convict 2 Men In Gov. Whitmer Plot

Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s politician wanted to drawback Gretchen Whitmer and bent her, prosecutors said during a stark closing statement Monday arsenic the authorities tried for a 2nd time to get convictions successful an alleged crippled to trigger a gyration successful 2020. “These defendants were...
MICHIGAN STATE
qudach.com

Teachers In Ohio's Largest School District Go On Strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers successful Ohio’s largest schoolhouse territory connected Monday volition beryllium walking picket lines aft voting to spell connected strike, 2 days earlier classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to cull the schoolhouse board’s last connection...
OHIO STATE
qudach.com

Hawaii Seeking End To Conflict Over Astronomy On Sacred Mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For much than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers person dominated the acme of Mauna Kea, a upland ineffable to Native Hawaiians that’s besides 1 of the finest places successful the satellite to survey the nighttime sky. That’s present changing with a caller...
HAWAII STATE

