Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing
The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
Nickoloff Killers Back in Court This Winter Seeking Freedom
A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
Yakima Road Work Closes Portion of Powerhouse Tuesday
Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima this summer as the work intensifies to finish before the fall and winter months. If you drive in the city check our website everyday to see if your commute will be impacted. On Tuesday you could be slowed by a stormwater manhole project on Powerhouse Road.
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive
Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School
Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Paws in the Pool Event Set For Sunday in Yakima
Yakima's Franklin Pool will welcome dogs and their owners from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 21 for the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event. Officials from Yakima Parks and Recreation say the event for dogs and owners is held each summer on the last day of operation at Franklin Pool.
3 Places You Can Look to Find Great Estate Sales in Yakima
This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
Yakima Voters Hoping For Write-In Candidate in 4th District
Many Yakima voters are looking for a way to not vote for 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse in the general election. Many people are upset at Newhouse because of his vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Some are suggesting voters write-in familiar names like Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier or former congressional candidates Jerrod Sessler or Loren Culp.
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders
When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
Summer Road Work in Yakima Continues This Week
Yakima city crews continue to work this summer to complete sidewalk, road and other repairs before the cold weather arrives. City crews are performing water line work starting Tuesday that will result in the closure of 6th Avenue between River Road and Hathaway Street. The work is set for Tuesday, August 16 through Friday August 19. The work gets underway at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm each day. City officials say because of heavy traffic on 6th Avenue, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles per hour.
The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington
Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
7 of the Best All-Day Breakfast Spots in Yakima
Sometimes when you want breakfast it is way past 10:30 a.m., which seems to be the standard time that breakfast is considered over in Yakima. There are moments, however, when you want some tasty pancakes, waffles, omelets, or biscuits and gravy no matter what time of the day it is. We wanted to know where are the all-day breakfast spots in Yakima for those morning meal cravings. Our expert team of hungry breakfast specialists created a list of 7 all-day breakfast spots you can eat in Yakima.
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
Yakima Washington Will Get How Hot This Week? 100 Degrees Plus!
Summertime in the Yakima Valley. Mother Nature is going to be cranking up the heat this week. Heat Advisory is in Effect for Yakima and Central Washington. Be prepared to stay cool this week in the Yakima Valley as temperatures will sore above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon has issued a Heat Advisory for the following areas of Washington, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley, and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
The Top 3 Italian Dishes and Restaurants in Yakima
Italian food is comfort food to a lot of us, who can forget the homemade spaghetti mom used to make, or the lasagna nights for family dinner? We can always make it at home, but sometimes there's no better feeling than being waited on and enjoying your favorite foods. We...
Searching for Zen? Daily Affirmations Help Your Mind and Soul
I cannot believe that Affirmations with Sarah J has been going on for almost six full months! If you haven't gotten the chance to catch them, a fresh one is served up daily at 11:25 am and again at 1:25 pm weekdays on 107.3 KFFM and also 98.3 The Key. A huge shout-out goes to the sponsor, Skin Unfiltered in Zillah, serving up the pampering that everyone deserves to treat themselves too!
