Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Walgreens store changes hands for $5.46 million
A New York real estate investor has purchased the Walgreens store on the southeast corner of Old Hammond and Airline highways for $5.46 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was 9820 Baton Rouge LLC, which operates out of...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Metro Council set to extend flood zone development moratorium
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is set to extend the current moratorium for projects in designated flood hazard areas. The 12-month moratorium was scheduled to expire next month. A proposal sponsored by five council members would extend the development pause an additional six months or until the council adopts permanent changes to the development code and/or a new stormwater master plan.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge PPP trends exemplify shifts in the program over the pandemic
The experiences of Baton Rouge businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program illustrate how the federal program changed from its first year to its second, according to a new analysis of Small Business Administration data from Bloomberg. In 2020, when the U.S. announced emergency loans to help small businesses struggling under...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Congestion at Nicholson Drive and W. Johnson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (August 21) night traffic jam along Nicholson Drive at West Johnson Street. The congestion became a problem for area drivers shortly after 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge Business Report
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level 1 trauma designation
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center today announced it has been verified as a Level 1 adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons. Earning the Level 1 certification makes it the first trauma center in the Capital Region and one of only three in the state to receive the distinction. The hospital has operated as a Level 2 trauma center for the past nine years, serving as the primary destination for traumatic injuries in the region.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Kevin Nguyen planning apartments, two subdivisions on Burbank in south Baton Rouge
Developer Kevin Nguyen is planning a 312-unit apartment complex and two single-family neighborhoods on property he owns off Burbank Drive in south Baton Rouge, documents show. The multifamily development would be called Four Seasons and located near the intersection of Burbank and Sehdeva Memorial Drive, according to a document submitted to the Planning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. Autumn Gardens, a single-family residential neighborhood on almost 76 acres would be near that same intersection.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Waffle House buys property near LSU campus
An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
bizneworleans.com
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock
RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
9th annual robotics competition showcases dozens of giant robots at Denham Springs High
DENHAM SPRINGS, La - Denham Springs High School will host the ninth annual Dow Red Stick Rumble Robotics Competition on Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school’s Hornsby Gym, located along Yellow Jacket Boulevard in Denham Springs. The Dow Red Stick Rumble will pit 20...
legalreader.com
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
L'Observateur
The Fall’s “Wildest Show in the South” is Back!
BATON ROUGE, La. – The fall Angola Prison Rodeo is back each Sunday in October offering the best in prison rodeo excitement! Warden Tim Hooper invites the public to view the wildest rodeo show in the South. Watch as Angola inmate cowboys compete in heart-stopping events like – Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull Riding, and the world famous Guts-n-Glory. The gates open at 8 a.m. for fans to enjoy hobbycrafts and festivities, and the “Wildest Show in the South” begins at 1 p.m. This year’s rodeo events are October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Get to know Bin 77 and Solera culinary director Jonathan Breaux
After more than six years cultivating a following at The Overpass Merchant, chef Jonathan Breaux is transitioning from the front line to the front office. In June, Breaux was named director of culinary operations for Solera and Bin 77, two popular Baton Rouge concepts owned by restaurateurs Brian and Tiffany Dykes and Linda and Kelwin Clark.
Elevator malfunctions at home in Livingston Parish sending two people to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an elevator malfunctioned in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4:30 on Shelton Drive in Springfield. Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 https://www.facebook.com/d2fire were first dispatched to the scene. Both patients were transported...
Baton Rouge Woman Frustrated After Learning That Her Car Didn’t Fit in the Garage of Her Newly-Built Home
A homeowner in Baton Rouge is frustrated after learning that her vehicle didn't fit in the garage of her custom-built home. According to WBRZ, Jacki Savoy felt like she had run out of options; she has been trying to get into contact with the builder to fix the problem but her issue still hasn't been addressed.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
pelicanpostonline.com
Haven of Ascension hosting 3rd Ascension Summit (August 24-27)
Haven of Ascension is a wellbeing center and educational retreat facility in Gonzales offering a safe space for achieving inner transformation through mind, body, soul, and spirit healing practices. We are dedicated to bringing you enlightening educational summits & drop-in wellness classes. Come by and enjoy nature, meditation, yoga, massage,...
bizneworleans.com
Leaders Celebrate Deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana elected officials, federal partners and maritime stakeholders joined the Big River Coalition on Aug. 16 to celebrate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ completion of the first two phases of the deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel, which now provides a maximum draft for vessels to the Port of New Orleans at 50 feet. The ship channel has been mechanically deepened for approximately 200 miles but additional efforts are required to open the deeper draft north of the Huey P. Long Bridge.
Comments / 0