Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Related
CBS 46
Woman shot inside her apartment in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a local woman was shot inside her northwest Atlanta home. It happened at the Apex West Midtown Apartments on Huff Road around 2 a.m. Monday. The woman is at Grady Hospital and we’re working to learn her condition. Police say they...
Woman shot inside Atlanta apartment, suspect facing charges, police say
ATLANTA — A woman was shot inside her apartment complex overnight, according to Atlanta Police. They add that it happened at the Apex Apartments on Huff Road. Police responded just before 2:30 a.m., where they located the victim, alert and breathing but with a gunshot wound. She was able to provide a description of a suspect and the direction he may have traveled in.
CBS 46
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect in custody, 2 dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say that the shooting suspect is in custody. It appears that she was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. CBS46 has reached out to Atlanta Police to confirm this is the same woman. Atlanta Police also just said that two people are dead. This is...
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alleged gang members charged in burglaries of metro Atlanta celebrity homes
ATLANTA — Sandy Springs police said three men arrested in Miami are tied to several armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in Sandy Springs and across metro Atlanta area targeting celebrities’ homes. One victim was even shot during one of the home invasions that happened on July 4.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
Atlanta police investigate officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Texaco gas station on Northside Drive and Greensferry Avenue. “We heard bop, bop, bop, bop,” Candie Green said. Green said she heard the gunshots on Saturday night near the Texaco gas station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
CBS 46
18-year-old man shot by police after a chase in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say an officer shot 18-year-old Keyunatae Whitaker as he attempted to flee officers in Atlanta Saturday evening. Atlanta Police Department Major David Villaroel told CBS46 News that “police were patrolling the area of 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
Police investigating shooting in Atlanta near Spelman College
ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in downtown Atlanta, police say. Police say the officer and the suspect are Ok. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Spelman College, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta
It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Surprise Squad honors police officer who kept young girl company
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS 46′s Surprise Squad is celebrating Woodstock Police Officer LeDarrion Poole, who kept a young girl company after she was in a car accident. The day left an impact on the young girl, who now wants to become a police officer.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man killed outside Gwinnett sports bar
A man killed outside a Gwinnett County sports bar early Saturday morning, police said. The Gwinnett Police said officers responded to Sportstime Bar & Grille.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Franky Lopez was reported missing from his Jonesboro home on Saturday. Authorities say Franky left home around 10 a.m. that day in a GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Teen accidentally fatally shoots twin brother
Police investigated at a home on Young Knoll Street in DeKalb County. Police said the boys were playing with what they thought was an unloaded gun in their bedroom when it fired.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for DeKalb 13-year-old boy
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for help looking for a 13-year-old boy. Ja'Kylan Herny was last seen on Rockey Valley Drive in Conley. Police described him as 5-foor-7 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes. Anyone who sees him...
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
Man gets life, plus 375 years, for killing Georgia officer
ATLANTA (AP) — A man who shot and killed a Georgia police officer in 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years. Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green and other officers […]
WXIA 11 Alive
'Greatest day' for family after suspect in 18-year-old's 1994 murder finally caught
ATLANTA — Friday night, the grieving loved ones of an Atlanta teen who was shot and killed nearly 28 years ago went to sleep, for the first time since 1994, knowing that the fugitive who was accused of killing him is finally in jail. The suspect was on the...
Comments / 0