Mashed

What Happened To Cousins Maine Lobster After Shark Tank?

Any entrepreneur who enters the Shark Tank has one thing in mind; to secure a fair deal with one of the sharks. 56% of hopeful entrepreneurs come away with a deal, with 20% of those deals occurring in the food and beverage space. In 2016, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis entered the tank with their new food venture, Cousins Maine Lobster.
Mashed

What Happened To ABS Protein Pancakes After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Reality hit "Shark Tank" has introduced viewers to hundreds of would-be entrepreneurs over its current 14 seasons, as of 2022 (via ABC). The show gives each contestant (or more commonly, each pair of contestants) a chance to pitch their idea to a team of business titans who may or may not choose to invest for a share of ownership in the entrepreneur's company. The team of titans includes Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O'Leary (as per All Shark Tank Products).
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
shefinds

Costco Is Discontinuing These 2 Popular Drinks—Say It Ain't So!

Two kinds of shakes are being pulled from Costco‘s shelves because it could potentially be contaminated with harmful microorganisms. Yikes!. According to a recent press release by the food and beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC, it is “voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.” The company announcement, which was also posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned, “While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
BGR.com

Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass

Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
shefinds

Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'

Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
AOL Corp

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Is Coming Back For Good This Time

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza is an iconic fan-favorite. You might remember that it was on the menu for a limited time earlier this year, but unfortunately sold out in a matter of weeks. Now it's coming back again, and before you plan to camp out at your local Taco Bell in order to get your hands on the elusive treat, you're going to want to hear this amazing news.
Mashed

Coca-Cola's Newest Creation Has Nothing To Do With Soda

The thought of Coca-Cola may bring up feelings of a refreshing taste, plenty of sugar, and a jolly man in a red coat giving gifts to strangers. But, forever striving to keep that net revenue of $38.7 billion growing (via The Coca-Cola Company), the business is branching out to influence even more customers.
Allrecipes.com

Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take

Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
Mashed

What's Really In Dollar Tree's Vanilla Extract?

Despite recent social media backlash for upping their prices to $1.25 after a 35-year reign as one of the only true dollar stores (per CNN), Dollar Tree is still a premiere destination for discounted goods. Offering everything from best-selling novels and cat toys to candles and shampoo, Dollar Tree is a frugal oasis with a buffet of miscellaneous merchandise for deal finders and couponers.
Mashed

Mashed

