Chronicle
Ex-Washington Teacher Bertha Cerna Released From California Jail After Posting Bail
Former Toppenish High School teacher Bertha Adriana Cerna has been released from a California jail as she awaits extradition to Yakima County on a sex charge. Bertha Cerna, 40, was released Sunday evening from the Orange County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond. She was arrested Aug. 14 on a Yakima County Superior Court warrant charging her with a count of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors.
Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing
The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
Government Technology
Deputies, Detectives Get Body Cameras in Yakima County, Wash.
(TNS) — Since Monday, Yakima County sheriff's deputies have been putting people on camera. The sheriff's office implemented its body camera program this week, issuing 60 of the 70 cameras and associated gear ordered to deputies and detectives. "I think it is good for all of us to have...
KIMA TV
Police still trying to identify burned body in Wapato
WAPATO—It’s been days since police found a burned body next to a burned car in Wapato. Investigators are still trying to figure out who that victim is. Last Thursday, police found the man’s body partially burned next to a torched car on the 100 block of Progressive Road. Officials say it was a homicide.
Assault suspect arrested after fleeing into Columbia River
RICHLAND, Wash. — A foot chase led to the Columbia River Monday evening. Richland Police Department says officers responded to a reported assault in the 700 block of Stevens Drive around 5:15 p.m. A man, identified as Jacky Sharp, allegedly entered a store and punched a female clerk for no apparent reason.
610KONA
Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard
The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
2 adolescents struck by gunfire in Mabton drive-by, suspects in custody
MABTON, Wash. — Two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds they suffered in a drive-by shooting late on Sunday night as their suspected assailants are behind bars facing four charges related to the crime. According to a social media notice from the Mabton Police Department, officers responded to reports...
nbcrightnow.com
2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting
MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Nickoloff Killers Back in Court This Winter Seeking Freedom
A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
KIMA TV
Police arrest 2 for drive-by shooting at scene of car wreck in Yakima
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say two men are under arrest and facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Yakima. Just before 11pm Saturday police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near South 3rd Street and Pacific Avenue in Yakima. Just minutes later, more calls came in of witnesses seeing...
Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River
RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
nbcrightnow.com
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KIMA TV
Fire burning in Toppenish car lot
TOPPENISH -- A fire is currently burning in Toppenish, consuming cars inside of a lot. First responders confirm multiple vehicles are involved in the fire. It started Monday afternoon. The large black plume of smoke from the burning cars could be seen throughout the lower valley. Multiple fire stations have...
Man's Partially Burned Body Found Near Burned car in Central Washington
A partially burned body was found near a burned car Tuesday outside Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported. Sheriff's deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI were sent Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Progressive Road near Wapato for a report of a partially burned body found near a burned car, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Car Loses Battle with Train, Possibly Intoxicated Driver Escapes
Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factor in this bizarre crash. Driver, passenger(s) narrowly dodge injury or death. Saturday night, BCSO Deputies responded to a call about a car vs. train crash on Christy Road, just west of Plymouth, just west of where I-82 crosses the Columbia River into Oregon.
nbcrightnow.com
semi vs pedestrian incident in Ellensburg still under investigation
The investigation into a semi vs. pedestrian incident in Ellensburg last week is ongoing. Police are awaiting the WSP's crash reconstruction.
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges
Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
