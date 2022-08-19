ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

Chronicle

Ex-Washington Teacher Bertha Cerna Released From California Jail After Posting Bail

Former Toppenish High School teacher Bertha Adriana Cerna has been released from a California jail as she awaits extradition to Yakima County on a sex charge. Bertha Cerna, 40, was released Sunday evening from the Orange County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond. She was arrested Aug. 14 on a Yakima County Superior Court warrant charging her with a count of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing

The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
UNION GAP, WA
Government Technology

Deputies, Detectives Get Body Cameras in Yakima County, Wash.

(TNS) — Since Monday, Yakima County sheriff's deputies have been putting people on camera. The sheriff's office implemented its body camera program this week, issuing 60 of the 70 cameras and associated gear ordered to deputies and detectives. "I think it is good for all of us to have...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Police still trying to identify burned body in Wapato

WAPATO—It’s been days since police found a burned body next to a burned car in Wapato. Investigators are still trying to figure out who that victim is. Last Thursday, police found the man’s body partially burned next to a torched car on the 100 block of Progressive Road. Officials say it was a homicide.
WAPATO, WA
610KONA

Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard

The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting

MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MABTON, WA
News Talk KIT

Nickoloff Killers Back in Court This Winter Seeking Freedom

A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
PARKER, WA
KIMA TV

Police arrest 2 for drive-by shooting at scene of car wreck in Yakima

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say two men are under arrest and facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Yakima. Just before 11pm Saturday police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near South 3rd Street and Pacific Avenue in Yakima. Just minutes later, more calls came in of witnesses seeing...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River

RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Fire burning in Toppenish car lot

TOPPENISH -- A fire is currently burning in Toppenish, consuming cars inside of a lot. First responders confirm multiple vehicles are involved in the fire. It started Monday afternoon. The large black plume of smoke from the burning cars could be seen throughout the lower valley. Multiple fire stations have...
TOPPENISH, WA
Big Country News

Man's Partially Burned Body Found Near Burned car in Central Washington

A partially burned body was found near a burned car Tuesday outside Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported. Sheriff's deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI were sent Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Progressive Road near Wapato for a report of a partially burned body found near a burned car, according to a sheriff's office news release.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail

Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Car Loses Battle with Train, Possibly Intoxicated Driver Escapes

Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factor in this bizarre crash. Driver, passenger(s) narrowly dodge injury or death. Saturday night, BCSO Deputies responded to a call about a car vs. train crash on Christy Road, just west of Plymouth, just west of where I-82 crosses the Columbia River into Oregon.
PLYMOUTH, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges

Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

