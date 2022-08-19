ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

YMCA shines light on childhood hunger & what families can do

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sadly, 1 in 6 children in the U.S. don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Stacey McDaniel, anti-hunger specialist for the YMCA, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why supplemental food programs, like the YMCA Summer Food Program, are so important.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals over the weekend. As of Thursday MAS is already full but the director believes that adopting that many animals was something to celebrate. All month long the Memphis Animal Shelter is hosting a “name your own price” adoption...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story focusing talking about the latest surrounding bidding on MLGW’s electricity supply. He also talked about the lack of movement...
MEMPHIS, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
actionnews5.com

Woman shot, killed near Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Medical District and Downtown Memphis. The shooting happened near 2 p.m. on Madison Avenue close to the corner of Neely Street. A woman was found and rushed to the hospital where she later died. There’s no...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

9 Shot, 2 Killed Over Bloody Weekend in Memphis

It was yet another deadly weekend in Memphis. “It’s just another day in a city controlled by Democrats,” one outraged citizen wrote on Facebook. At least nine people were shot and two people were killed in violent attacks across the city. The deadliest involved an early Sunday morning...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

New location prompts an eight-night revival at Dwelling Place International Church

A “Grand Opening” revival at their new location in Collierville has marked a new beginning for Dwelling Place International Church. Apostle Ken Toney and Pastor Carolyn Toney are celebrating the new worship venue at 114 East U.S. Hwy. 72. An eight-day revival, which began Friday (Aug. 19), continues nightly through Aug. 26 with local speakers and their congregations.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Health
actionnews5.com

Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime

Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical in overnight downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was listed in critical condition after being shot downtown. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim was located at 850 South Third Street. He was dropped off at the hospital by a gray sedan. No suspect information is available at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim shot in foot when marijuana sale goes wrong

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Shelton, 29, has been convicted of a 2018 crime after robbing a woman of money and a cell phone before shooting her in the foot, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The victim initially told officers she went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area to sell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Orange Mound attraction makes big splash for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Children in Orange Mound are making a big splash thanks to the new splash park. The City of Memphis held a ribbon cutting in Orange Mound on Saturday morning. Mayor Jim Strickland was in attendance and said this is something that’s been in the works for a long time, and hopes it helps give Memphis youth something fun to do.
MEMPHIS, TN

