YMCA shines light on childhood hunger & what families can do
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sadly, 1 in 6 children in the U.S. don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Stacey McDaniel, anti-hunger specialist for the YMCA, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why supplemental food programs, like the YMCA Summer Food Program, are so important.
ABC24's morning producer gives her testimony and new perspective on life after a hit-and-run accident caused a near death experience
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we continue our two-part series on the long-term impact that hit-and-run accidents can have on a victim's physical, mental, and emotional health, ABC24’s very own morning senior producer, Taeja Smith shared how her perspective changed since surviving an accident that almost took her life.
Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals over the weekend. As of Thursday MAS is already full but the director believes that adopting that many animals was something to celebrate. All month long the Memphis Animal Shelter is hosting a “name your own price” adoption...
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story focusing talking about the latest surrounding bidding on MLGW’s electricity supply. He also talked about the lack of movement...
Woman shot, killed near Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Medical District and Downtown Memphis. The shooting happened near 2 p.m. on Madison Avenue close to the corner of Neely Street. A woman was found and rushed to the hospital where she later died. There’s no...
The final round of rental and utility assistance for Shelby County residents closes on August 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County families from homelessness for nearly two years is ending. The Memphis and Shelby County federal Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting final applications by August 31. Qualifying applicants can get up to 14 months of utility or rent...
Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
Memorial services begin this week to honor firefighter who died in fire truck crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The services for a firefighter who died in the line of duty begin Monday. A visitation is planned for Monday evening for Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant, but the community has continued to show support since this tragedy struck. David Pleasant, a 32-year Memzphis Fire veteran, was...
9 Shot, 2 Killed Over Bloody Weekend in Memphis
It was yet another deadly weekend in Memphis. “It’s just another day in a city controlled by Democrats,” one outraged citizen wrote on Facebook. At least nine people were shot and two people were killed in violent attacks across the city. The deadliest involved an early Sunday morning...
New location prompts an eight-night revival at Dwelling Place International Church
A “Grand Opening” revival at their new location in Collierville has marked a new beginning for Dwelling Place International Church. Apostle Ken Toney and Pastor Carolyn Toney are celebrating the new worship venue at 114 East U.S. Hwy. 72. An eight-day revival, which began Friday (Aug. 19), continues nightly through Aug. 26 with local speakers and their congregations.
Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
INTERSTATE BLOODBATH: I-240 Shooting Leaves 4 Wounded, 1 Dead in Memphis
An unknown number of gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a car traveling on Interstate 240 near Norris Road. The shooting happened just after midnight. Memphis Police say three people were injured and one person was killed. Two of the injured were transferred to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
One critical in overnight downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was listed in critical condition after being shot downtown. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim was located at 850 South Third Street. He was dropped off at the hospital by a gray sedan. No suspect information is available at this […]
Victim shot in foot when marijuana sale goes wrong
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Shelton, 29, has been convicted of a 2018 crime after robbing a woman of money and a cell phone before shooting her in the foot, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The victim initially told officers she went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area to sell […]
New Orange Mound attraction makes big splash for kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Children in Orange Mound are making a big splash thanks to the new splash park. The City of Memphis held a ribbon cutting in Orange Mound on Saturday morning. Mayor Jim Strickland was in attendance and said this is something that’s been in the works for a long time, and hopes it helps give Memphis youth something fun to do.
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
Clerk Wanda Halbert is in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Comptroller’s office has confirmed that Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is out of the county in Jamaica. This comes as the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has closed its offices this week to “catch up” on a backlog of work. Comptroller Jason...
