kitco.com
Bitcoin price has hit bottom; coldest days of Crypto Winter are over – Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
With Bitcoin’s price bottoming below $20K in June, the worst days of the Crypto Winter are over, according to Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley, who joined Kitco’s Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor, Michelle Makori, in a panel discussion. “We’ve hit the crypto bottom,” said Neuner, Host of Crypto Banter,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Stock market freefall will continue, won’t make new highs for 10 years – Gareth Soloway on Bitcoin, AMC, gold
The stock market rally that started in mid-June started to reverse by mid-August. Monday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1% by market close. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the volatility is not yet over, and in fact, stocks will likely see new lows. “This is a fear...
Controversial $1bn Dendrobium coalmine expansion plan abandoned by mining company
South32 says expected financial returns on project do not justify investment as green groups welcome decision
