Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Veteran Liberal Rep. Jerry Nadler Wins Contentious New York Primary Race
The chair of the House Judiciary Committee defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney and challenger Suraj Patel.
Comments / 0