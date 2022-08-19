ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Chapo
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Donald Trump
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy