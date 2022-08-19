ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Reassessing the Gators QB Depth Chart Following Jack Miller's Injury

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iejtu_0hNWXxGj00

How does Jack Miller's injury alter the Florida Gators quarterback depth heading into 2022?

The war of attrition begins early for the Florida Gators.

Since releasing the AllGators quarterback depth chart prediction , injuries started piling up at one of the most critical positions for depth heading into the season.

On Thursday evening, reports surfaced that solidified backup quarterback Jack Miller III was lost for a significant amount of time following thumb surgery. Pairing the documented lack of experience in the room with the unrivaled starter at signal caller Anthony Richardson's injury history, Florida is left in a predicament behind QB1.

Head coach Billy Napier understands that.

"Overall there, I think we got two players that we can play with football, and I think we're working hard on getting the third one ready," he said on August 9.

Who can be that third option to emerge to provide a sense of confidence in case the talented option one goes down?

Recently, the reserve who received the most glowing review from Napier was redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna . Praised for his growth from spring to fall from both consistency and mental standpoints, Kitna was well on his way to being the third guy on the depth chart.

However, a knee injury requiring a minor procedure that left him out for an unspecified time derailed further. Unlike Miller — who received the midseason billing for his return — Kitna's could come sooner.

That looks to be a possibility after returning to practice Wednesday despite failing to participate in fall practices four through 12. However, his availability status is still unknown.

As a result, the door is open for true freshman Max Brown to take over backup duties. Despite being the newest face in the room, there's a reason that he was a late take in the class last cycle.

He's there to provide depth in the unit as the new regime gains its footing.

Throwing for 2,750 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions as a senior, Brown showcased his ability to make plays rolling out of the pocket and off-platform. He added elite accuracy by completing 71% of his passes. While there will be inevitable bumps in the road as someone transitioning from college from prep ball — and that shows at times with his play in fall camp — Brown still possesses the intangibles needed to manage control of the game.

Even when Kitna does return, Brown could continue to find himself in the backup role due to the arm talent and athleticism he carries. That extra dimension of mobility gives the run-heavy Florida offense more flexibility.

If they deem Brown the backup, they will be subject to the rookie mistakes made by a true freshman jumping from Oklahoma High School football to the SEC. However, that may be the only option.

In case of an emergency, which is not far from reality, if just two healthy scholarship quarterbacks suit up for week one, Kyle Engel and Jack Anders make up the walk-on talent in the position group.

They have the opportunity to align as the third and fourth options in the depth chart while the other two options return from injury.

Now let's get weird for a second.

If the walk-on route isn't the road Napier and Co. want to travel, talking wideout Trent Whittemore back to his high school roots to line up behind center. He threw for 1,026 yards and 12 touchdowns at Buchholz and has even tossed four passes at UF, completing three for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Whittemore would surely be the worst-case scenario, but it's an intriguing possibility to ponder, given how things are going.

Barring injury, the Gators are in a comfortable spot at the game's most integral positon.

Florida hopes it doesn't get to the point where the promising hometown quarterback in Richardson has to come off the field for an extended period this season. Because if it does, the offensive unit will be forced to take it on the chin as it works through the growing pains of a young, inexperienced player operating under center.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cormani McClain, 5-star 2023 CB, schedules visit to see SEC team's Week 1 game

Cormani McClain, the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2023, will be in The Swamp for Florida’s season opener. McClain has scheduled a visit to check out the Gators against No. 7 Utah on Sept. 3, On3 recently reported:. McClain is from Lakeland, Florida, so he doesn’t have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier offers 6 takeaways from recent scrimmage

Billy Napier had a lot to say about the state of his Florida Gators 2 weeks away from opening weekend. Talking to the press after Florida’s second scrimmage, the head coach on Sunday discussed the improvement of the offense and the status of the running backs among several topics addressed on team picture day. Napier reported that the offense played well in the second scrimmage, however the defense needs to improve on its gap integrity and tackling.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

David Conner out with undisclosed injury

Freshman reserve offensive lineman David Conner is out due to an undisclosed injury, which Florida head coach Billy Napier described as "more extensive," and did not offer a timetable for return. One source familiar with the development told Swamp247 that Conner will undergo a procedure this coming week. Conner was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Scrimmage # 2 for the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators held their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday as they continue to prepare for Utah in the season opener. Billy Napier and his staff have just two weeks before they take the field for the first time this season and Saturday’s scrimmage in the Swamp was another step in getting the team ready.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Gators Qb Depth Chart#The Florida Gators
The Spun

Keyontae Johnson Announces His Transfer Decision: Fans React

Former Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson has announced his transfer decision to join the Kansas State basketball program in 2022-23. He took to Instagram to make the announcement on Saturday. Johnson hasn't played since collapsing with a heart issue during a game against Florida State on December 12, 2020. But...
MANHATTAN, KS
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefland comes up short against Eastside in Kickoff Classic

CHIEFLAND — After several months, high school football made its long awaited return Friday night. And while the games didn’t necessarily count in the record book, it still made for some competitive competition. This was especially the case in Chiefland. The Indians squared off with the Eastside Rams...
CHIEFLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

Dixie County introduces football Hall of Fame class

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Dixie County has a proud football tradition, and the school welcomed four new members to its football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during Thursday night’s kickoff classic preseason game against Riverside Christian. Inducted this year are: Joey Shonaker, former Bethune Cookman standout Willie Collins,...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs

LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
wild941.com

Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]

Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
OCALA, FL
WIS-TV

Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A pregnant mother is speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Florida deputy. The traffic stop was caught on police camera, and the deputy later resigned. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way...
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy