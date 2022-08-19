ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing

The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
Nickoloff Killers Back in Court This Winter Seeking Freedom

A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato

Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
Burned body found in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August, 16th, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI responded to a report of a burned body near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato. A dead male was found at...
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges

Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
Church of Christ burglary suspects identified

Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
Yakima Road Work Closes Portion of Powerhouse Tuesday

Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima this summer as the work intensifies to finish before the fall and winter months. If you drive in the city check our website everyday to see if your commute will be impacted. On Tuesday you could be slowed by a stormwater manhole project on Powerhouse Road.
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive

Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School

Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima

Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
A major highway is deemed the most dangerous road in the state

The major highway in the lower valley is the most dangerous section of road in the entire state. There have been 350 serious injury crashes and 22 fatal collisions in the corridor of highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish over the past 10 years. The state department of transportation...
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving

Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair

What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Paws in the Pool Event Set For Sunday in Yakima

Yakima's Franklin Pool will welcome dogs and their owners from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 21 for the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event. Officials from Yakima Parks and Recreation say the event for dogs and owners is held each summer on the last day of operation at Franklin Pool.
