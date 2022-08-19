Read full article on original website
Related
Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing
The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
Nickoloff Killers Back in Court This Winter Seeking Freedom
A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato
Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
nbcrightnow.com
Burned body found in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August, 16th, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI responded to a report of a burned body near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato. A dead male was found at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges
Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
Yakima police officers search for 15-year-old missing for several days
YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Alexis Burson in the Yakima County region? She was reported missing days ago and has not made contact with any friends or family members since. According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Burson is described as being five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLEWTV
Church of Christ burglary suspects identified
Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
Yakima Road Work Closes Portion of Powerhouse Tuesday
Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima this summer as the work intensifies to finish before the fall and winter months. If you drive in the city check our website everyday to see if your commute will be impacted. On Tuesday you could be slowed by a stormwater manhole project on Powerhouse Road.
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive
Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
ifiberone.com
Woman run over by semi and killed in truck stop parking lot in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - A California woman is dead after getting run over by a semi in Ellensburg Monday night. At around 7:45 p.m., Ellensburg Police say they were summoned to the Pilot Travel Center/Flying J just off of I-90 to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Authorities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School
Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
nbcrightnow.com
2022-08-19 - KNDU 6AM - 8 burned body in wapato
A burned body was found near a burned car in Wapato. Several agencies are investigating as a homicide.
KIMA TV
A major highway is deemed the most dangerous road in the state
The major highway in the lower valley is the most dangerous section of road in the entire state. There have been 350 serious injury crashes and 22 fatal collisions in the corridor of highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish over the past 10 years. The state department of transportation...
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
ifiberone.com
Local man allegedly involved with supremacist group found in U-Haul with plans to ruin pride event pleads ‘not guilty’
ELLENSBURG - A 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to show up to a pride event in riot gear pled in court on Monday. According to the Spokesman Review, Spencer Thomas Simpson and three other members of the organization known...
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Paws in the Pool Event Set For Sunday in Yakima
Yakima's Franklin Pool will welcome dogs and their owners from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 21 for the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event. Officials from Yakima Parks and Recreation say the event for dogs and owners is held each summer on the last day of operation at Franklin Pool.
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0