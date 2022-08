James G. Hull, age 74, died Friday, Aug. 12. Jim was born in Cadillac, the son of Betty (Lattimer) and Delbert Hull. James was drafted into the U.S. Army as a medic in the Vietnam War in 1968. Upon his return, he worked for Wickes Corporation (Bumper) for 24 years. Jim and his wife bought Kountry Korner of Alto in 2003. He managed the convenience store until he retired in 2008.

KENTWOOD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO