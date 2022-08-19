Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Police Dept. Reports
On August 1, the police department received a complaint in the 500 block of main street for junk and trash, the resident received a nuisance complaint. On August 2, the police department received an alarm at a downtown business, prior to arriving the business contacted the office and stated it was a false alarm.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police: Scammer uses ‘Play Money’ to purchase items on Facebook Marketplace
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) wants to alert Facebook Marketplace users about a scam involving fake money. The FWPD says people with the profiles “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out-of-town Facebook Market users that are selling Play Stations or shoes. The meet is made in Fort Wayne where the buyer uses fake money to purchase the item, FWPD says.
wfft.com
New Haven Police Department raises money for growing canine division
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) — The New Haven Animal Hospital held its third Top Dog Show this weekend to raise money for the New Haven Police Department’s canine division. Organizer Tanith Jones says tax dollars do not support the growth of the division so they have to raise money to bring in more dogs.
22 WSBT
Marshall County fatal crash on U.S. 31
Marshall County, Ind. — One person has died in a crash on U.S. 31 at 18th Road south of Argos, according to the Marshall County Coroner. The crash happened after 4:30 Saturday afternoon when a green Chrysler Sebring going eastbound on 18th and a vehicle going southbound on 31 collided.
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — (AP) — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but...
WOWO News
Ashley Man Dead In Sunday Evening DeKalb County Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in DeKalb County are still investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening which claimed the life of an Ashley man. 60-year-old Michael Lesher was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash in the 1900 block of County Road 48 in DeKalb County shortly before 7 P.M. Sunday evening. When Police arrived, they determined that Lesher was traveling west bound and then left the north side of the roadway for an unknown reason and then traveled through a field striking a tree. Life-saving efforts were made by emergency responders but were unsuccessful. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident which remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people suffered head injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle on State Road 120 in rural Jamestown Township on Thursday night, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the Interstate 69...
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint near Van Wert
VAN WERT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint from 6 to 8 p.m. today on U.S. Route 127 near mile post 7 in Van Wert County. The goal of these checkpoints is to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to the highway patrol. Motorists are reminded to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they decide to drink.
WANE-TV
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
WANE-TV
Former FWPD officer avoids jail time from 2 public indecency cases
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A former Fort Wayne Police Department officer dealing with two public indecency cases pleaded guilty to each count but received no jail time for either incident. Erik Melia, 42, accepted a plea agreement and had each individual sentence of 365 days suspended. Melia will...
WOWO News
Woman in life-threatening condition after Saturday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Saturday morning shooting in Fort Wayne has left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 1:29 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street regarding a problem. Once officers arrived, they found an adult female who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
WANE-TV
‘Barbie Car’ unites Fort Wayne family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- When you think of restored cars, the words timeless, classic, and vintage come to mind. But what about ‘Barbie Car?’ A 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet caught the eye of one man who has restored many cars. Mike Bracht, had help from his oldest daughter on...
FWPD searching for missing woman
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
WOWO News
Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
