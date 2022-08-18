Read full article on original website
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
You’ll Never Miss the Mail Man with Sweet Bailey in Your Life
Like most dogs, Bailey loves to let her people know when the mail has been delivered. If you're looking for a sweet companion, Bailey is available for adoption now in Shreveport!. Meet Bailey today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and already spayed. Bailey's adoption...
Worst Places to Run Out of Gas in Shreveport Bossier
I'm pretty careful about making sure I have gas in the car to avoid any problems on the road, but this weekend I let the tank drop to empty and my car shows I have only 5 miles left to go. I will have to fuel up asap. I'm not interested in testing the car to see how far it can go.
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
Tree-Cutting Crane Falls and Crashes Into House in Shreveport [PHOTOS]
What a scary scene over in Shreveport. A crane, which was being used for maintenance on trees, fell over into someone's house. Luckily those inside the house were not injured and did escape through a backdoor. As for the driver, he was not injured in the accident, but some power lines were damaged when the crane fell over.
Shreveport Carjacking Suspects Caught
Suspects wanted for a Shreveport carjacking incident were captured by Bossier City Police early Saturday morning. The carjacking took place at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Police say five men exited a stolen White Yukon Denali wearing masks and armed with pistols and rifles. There they carjacked a man driving a 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro. Two of the carjacking suspects are said to have fled in the stolen Camaro and allegdedly were to have driven into Bossier City.
10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022
So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport
If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown
A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
This 16-Year-Old Is Making People Smile All Over North Bossier
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
2 Killed in Crash on Bellevue Road in Haughton
Tragedy in Haughton Saturday night leaves two people dead and two others hurt. Bossier Parish deputies were called to a head-on crash in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road in Haughton late Saturday night. Louisiana State Police have identified the victims as 54-year-old Holly Budd and her husband 76-year-old Noel...
Win A Pair of Passes to ‘Girls Night Out’ in Minden
Looking for a fun night with the ladies? Well the Junior League have the PERFECT thing for you. It's the "Lets Go Girls" girls night out party at the Minden Civic Center on August 27th. Although, calling it a party isn't really fair because the Minden JSL are going all out and making it a must go to event.
Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting
On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
Must Watch Rapid Fire Questions With Mathew Lillard
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is back in Shreveport from Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. The guests for 2022 are legendary. By legendary we mean legendary actor Clint Howard,...
Shreveport’s Spookiest Season is Here, Spirit Halloween is Open
For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!. Two of our five Shreveport area Spirit Halloween...
Flood Watch Issued For Shreveport With Possible Heavy Rain
As the old saying goes, "When it rains, it pours." And Shreveport and much of the Arklatex will likely be living proof of that over the next twenty four hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flood Watch for a large portion north Louisiana, extreme south Arkansas and east and northeast Texas through 7:00 pm tonight. According to the forecasters, periods of heavy rainfall are possible during this time with rainfall totals as much as 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible in the Flood Watch area.
Bossier City Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On July 31, 2022 (16) year old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter. She is approximately 5’0 and 120 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and...
Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
No Electricity For Thousands Of SWEPCO Customers In Bossier
The good news is that the current temperature in Bossier and Shreveport is only 78 degrees and not the 100+ it's been many days this summer. The bad news, for a number of Bossier Parish and a few Webster Parish SWEPCO customers, is that the power is out. The outage area extends from Sligo in south Bossier Parish all the way up to just south of Cotton Valley in Webster Parish.
10 Things You Need to Know About Skeet Ulrich Before Geek’d Con 2022
Maybe you've heard of it? Shreveport's Comic Con, Geek'd Con 2022, is happening this weekend at the Shreveport Convention Center. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Trying to Catch Man for Check Fraud
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. On July 8, 2022 the victim found that a check was counterfeited and cashed in another jurisdiction. The check was made out in the amount of $31.97 to Yacht Club Production.
