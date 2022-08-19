Read full article on original website
Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing
The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato
Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
Yakima Road Work Closes Portion of Powerhouse Tuesday
Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima this summer as the work intensifies to finish before the fall and winter months. If you drive in the city check our website everyday to see if your commute will be impacted. On Tuesday you could be slowed by a stormwater manhole project on Powerhouse Road.
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School
Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
Yakima Drivers Still Feeling Pain at The Pump
There's still painful at the pump but gas prices are coming down say officials at GasBuddy. They say average gas prices are down 4.1 cents per gallon over the last week selling for an average of $4.54 a gallon. Prices in Yakima are 38.8 cents per gallon lower than last month and 74.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
3 Places You Can Look to Find Great Estate Sales in Yakima
This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
Yakima Voters Hoping For Write-In Candidate in 4th District
Many Yakima voters are looking for a way to not vote for 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse in the general election. Many people are upset at Newhouse because of his vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Some are suggesting voters write-in familiar names like Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier or former congressional candidates Jerrod Sessler or Loren Culp.
7 of the Best All-Day Breakfast Spots in Yakima
Sometimes when you want breakfast it is way past 10:30 a.m., which seems to be the standard time that breakfast is considered over in Yakima. There are moments, however, when you want some tasty pancakes, waffles, omelets, or biscuits and gravy no matter what time of the day it is. We wanted to know where are the all-day breakfast spots in Yakima for those morning meal cravings. Our expert team of hungry breakfast specialists created a list of 7 all-day breakfast spots you can eat in Yakima.
The Top 3 Italian Dishes and Restaurants in Yakima
Italian food is comfort food to a lot of us, who can forget the homemade spaghetti mom used to make, or the lasagna nights for family dinner? We can always make it at home, but sometimes there's no better feeling than being waited on and enjoying your favorite foods. We...
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
The Top 3 Places to Celebrate Taco Tuesday in Yakima
Tuesdays can be dull and a reminder that your week has just started. Why not celebrate your Tuesdays with the rest of the world with Taco Tuesday? Sure the official Taco Tuesday is October 4th, but we like to think every Tuesday can be Taco Tuesday. Living in the Yakima...
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
Top 5 Places to Celebrate Couples day in Yakima
It's national Couples day, but we say you can use any excuse to have your own special couples day and celebrate your relationship. Some people get frustrated trying to come up with new things to do as a couple. Sometimes it feels like you've done it all, but we're here to show you there are plenty of fun and romantic places to check out in the Yakima Valley.
Jenna Kim Jones ‘She’s So Brave’ Comedy in Yakima. Want Tickets?
What this world needs more of is laughter. Your chance to do that in abundance is coming to Yakima's historic Capitol Theatre. You're invited to 'Bring your friends, husbands, wives, neighbors, aunt, uncles, cousins, co-workers, and literally anyone else you can possibly think of for a night of laughter!'. Jenna...
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
