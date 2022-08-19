Pittsylvania County holds dedication ceremony renaming two bridges in honor of Trooper Henry Brooks and Tooper Henry Noel Harmon – Mike Swanson

Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
‘We’re not forgetting:’ PittCo honors fallen troopers in bridge dedication ceremony
In a ceremony at the Pittsylvania County Community Center, county officials formally dedicated a pair of bridges on Friday to memorialize two Virginia State Troopers who lost their lives to injuries sustained in the line of duty. The bridge over U.S. 29 at the Hurt/Motley exit has been renamed to the “Trooper Henry Murray Brooks Jr. Memorial Bridge, while the Route 57 bridge over U.S. 29 in Chatham will be the “Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.”
wfxrtv.com
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WSET
Halifax family thankful for community and police help in finding their missing truck
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — A man in Halifax County said he's grateful to his community for their help in finding his missing truck. James Reagan's truck was stored in his garage on his old property on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway. He went there to check on it this...
WSET
Pittsylvania County fire destroys home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
WSET
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
chathamstartribune.com
Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride
The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
WDBJ7.com
Warren Street Festival celebrating Black history in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Warren Street Historical Society will present the 22nd Annual Warren Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will have an honorary brunch at 10 a.m., a “History in the Making Expo” at noon, and many local talents and live performances.
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
wfirnews.com
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years
A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
WDBJ7.com
Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
whee.net
Patrick leads area in SOL scores
Patrick schools showing quickest recovery from pandemic. The latest Standards of Learning scores are out and while Martinsville and Henry County school districts fell below state averages, Patrick County exceeded those averages in all categories. The Virginia Department of Education released the scores for all public schools on Thursday and out of the three school districts, Patrick County not only outpaced the state, but had better scores in every subject area than either Henry County or Martinsville and improved in all categories over the previous year.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
wfirnews.com
Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage
(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
WSET
Eastbound lanes closed after accident on Rt. 460 near Doss Road in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash on Route 460 caused the closure of all eastbound lanes on Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash was in the vicinity of Doss Rd and Rt. 656N/S (Campbell County). ABC13 received images from the incident from Ken Surratt...
chathamstartribune.com
Lightning strike likely cause of blaze
A lightning strike is the suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a home Sunday in Pittsylvania County. Firefighters from Brosville, Cascade, Tunstall and Bachelor's Hall were called to 300 Beckham Lane at 8:37 a.m. on Aug. 21, according to Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal Scott Hutcherson. When firefighters arrived,...
Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash
(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
WSLS
Roanoke church raises more than $1.7 million to help area ministries better serve those in need
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke church has raised more than $1.7 million to help four area ministries better serve people in need. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke launched the Mission Build Campaign back in January 2020 and said it certainly wasn’t an easy feat, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
