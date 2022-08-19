ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Pittsylvania County holds dedication ceremony renaming two bridges in honor of Trooper Henry Brooks and Tooper Henry Noel Harmon – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
chathamstartribune.com

‘We’re not forgetting:’ PittCo honors fallen troopers in bridge dedication ceremony

In a ceremony at the Pittsylvania County Community Center, county officials formally dedicated a pair of bridges on Friday to memorialize two Virginia State Troopers who lost their lives to injuries sustained in the line of duty. The bridge over U.S. 29 at the Hurt/Motley exit has been renamed to the “Trooper Henry Murray Brooks Jr. Memorial Bridge, while the Route 57 bridge over U.S. 29 in Chatham will be the “Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania County fire destroys home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia

(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride

The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years

A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
VINTON, VA
whee.net

Patrick leads area in SOL scores

Patrick schools showing quickest recovery from pandemic. The latest Standards of Learning scores are out and while Martinsville and Henry County school districts fell below state averages, Patrick County exceeded those averages in all categories. The Virginia Department of Education released the scores for all public schools on Thursday and out of the three school districts, Patrick County not only outpaced the state, but had better scores in every subject area than either Henry County or Martinsville and improved in all categories over the previous year.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage

(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Lightning strike likely cause of blaze

A lightning strike is the suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a home Sunday in Pittsylvania County. Firefighters from Brosville, Cascade, Tunstall and Bachelor's Hall were called to 300 Beckham Lane at 8:37 a.m. on Aug. 21, according to Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal Scott Hutcherson. When firefighters arrived,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash

(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

