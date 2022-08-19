ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

100+ people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park after being stuck for several hours

Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 p.m. Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
WLWT 5

2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
WLWT 5

Father, 6-year-old daughter dead after SWAT standoff in Mount Healthy, police say

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Two people have died after police say a father killed his 6-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself during aSWAT standoff at the Lake of the Woods apartment complex in Mount Healthy on Sunday. Around 11:40 a.m., two officers responded to 1894 Lakenoll Drive...
WLWT 5

CDC working to confirm source as E.coli outbreak expands to 4 states

CINCINNATI — The E.coli outbreak first reported in Ohio and Michigan has expanded, experts said. According to the CDC, almost 40 cases have been confirmed across four states, including 19 in Ohio and one person in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized; however, no deaths have been reported. The...
WLWT 5

High school football Cincinnati Round-Up: Week 1

CINCINNATI — Lakota West survives opener. Lakota West rallied to defeat St. Xavier by a score of 16-13 in front of more than 4,900 fans in West Chester on Friday night. After trailing 13-0, the Firebirds made a furious second half comeback capped off by a five yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mitch Bolden to Notre Dame commit Ben Minich.
