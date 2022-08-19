Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Multiple lane closures take affect along I-275 for pavement repairs Monday night
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will enforce ramp and lane restrictions as pavement repair work continues along Interstate 275. Single-lane closures will take effect along east and westbound I-275 between Winton Road and the I-75 interchange at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug, 22. This will be...
WLWT 5
SWAT, multiple police agencies on scene at apartment complex in Mount Healthy
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Multiple police agencies along with SWAT are responding to a situation at an apartment complex in Mount Healthy. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Lake of the Woods apartment complex. The standoff ended around 3:30 p.m., according to officials. People were very emotional...
WLWT 5
100+ people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park after being stuck for several hours
Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 p.m. Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
WLWT 5
Police: 71-year-old hit, killed while riding bike in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A 71-year-old man is dead after he was hit while riding his bike in Indian Hill. It happened Aug. 20 around 8:29 a.m. when Indian Hill Rangers and Madeira Fire responded to the intersection of Given and Beech Trail for a report of a crash.
WLWT 5
3 adults, 6 minors arrested after incident that caused early Kentucky State Fair closure
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident Saturday night that caused the Kentucky State Fair to close early, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 9:20 p.m., KSP said they got a report of a disturbance in front of the Midway area at the state fair. MetroSafe later...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
WLWT 5
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
WLWT 5
2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
WLWT 5
Father, 6-year-old daughter dead after SWAT standoff in Mount Healthy, police say
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Two people have died after police say a father killed his 6-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself during aSWAT standoff at the Lake of the Woods apartment complex in Mount Healthy on Sunday. Around 11:40 a.m., two officers responded to 1894 Lakenoll Drive...
WLWT 5
CDC working to confirm source as E.coli outbreak expands to 4 states
CINCINNATI — The E.coli outbreak first reported in Ohio and Michigan has expanded, experts said. According to the CDC, almost 40 cases have been confirmed across four states, including 19 in Ohio and one person in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized; however, no deaths have been reported. The...
WLWT 5
Neighbors shocked, saddened by death of 6 year-old girl in Mt. Healthy
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A little before noon Sunday, an apartment on Lakenoll Drive became the scene of what Mt. Healthy police Chief Vince Demasi believes was a murder-suicide. The situation began when two officers tried to resolve a custody issue by getting Eric Johnson to return his 6-year-old...
WLWT 5
High school football Cincinnati Round-Up: Week 1
CINCINNATI — Lakota West survives opener. Lakota West rallied to defeat St. Xavier by a score of 16-13 in front of more than 4,900 fans in West Chester on Friday night. After trailing 13-0, the Firebirds made a furious second half comeback capped off by a five yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mitch Bolden to Notre Dame commit Ben Minich.
