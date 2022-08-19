Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season. The next player is Penn State safety Tyrece Mills. Mills is another JUCO product of Lackawanna Community College, a school that James Franklin has become familiar with, after bringing in Jaquan Brisker, who went on to be a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in the 2022...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO