sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following failed negotiations with the district, the Columbus Education Association teachers’ union voted to strike Sunday. The union, comprised of over 4,000 members, met for several hours at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Jennifer Adair, Columbus School Board President, released a statement saying, “Tonight’s vote...
medinacountylife.com
Ohio Governor DeWine Announces School Safety Grant Program Accepting Applications
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the State is now accepting applications for $53 million in grant funding for schools as part of his $100 million Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC), in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center, is...
ocj.com
Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits
By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
Here is a list of Northeast Ohio county fairs
It's fair season! And whether it's the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your "fair fix!"
Lima News
Ohio Medicaid extends postpartum coverage for new mothers
Ohio Medicaid will extend benefits for new mothers from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), on Tuesday approved the state’s request to extend the coverage. “Maternal...
How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
It's not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio.
dayton247now.com
As homelessness worsens, COHHIO and 230 orgs ask state to invest in affordable housing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As the cost of rent continues to rise, so is the number of homeless Ohioans. More than 230 organizations have joined the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio’s proposal and are asking the state to invest $308 million of their $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing units.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
Ohio needs 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state’s capital, announced by Intel earlier […]
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
Democrats criticize ethics of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, demand fixes
CLEVELAND — Democrats are hammering the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a rash of stories over the last few months they say raise serious ethical questions that highlight the need for changes to Ohio law. In late May, Ohioans learned that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted quietly took...
cleveland19.com
Winter is coming: ODOT now hiring seasonal snow plow drivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures this week are forecast for the mid-80s, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting an early start on winter preparations. According to a job posting, ODOT is hiring now for winter seasonal CDL driver positions. The requirements include roadway maintenance and repair activities like:
Back to school and COVID in Northeast Ohio: What experts want parents to know
CLEVELAND — Even though cases are declining, a lot of people are still getting sick with COVID-19. The Omicron subvariant, BA. 5, is still dominant in Ohio and it spreads easily. However, we’re not seeing a dramatic rise in hospitalizations. Doctors advise making sure you and your eligible...
WSAZ
13-year old dies; youngest COVID-19 related death in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirm to WSAZ.com. Officials with WV DHHR said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19 related death in West Virginia. WSAZ.com reached out...
sciotopost.com
389,671 in Missing Money Found at Ohio State Fair in Unclaimed Funds
OHIO – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671.35 in unclaimed funds to more than 800 claimants at this year’s Ohio State Fair. The Divison reported that nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth found missing money....
wcbe.org
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers. Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin...
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
