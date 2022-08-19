ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted to strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following failed negotiations with the district, the Columbus Education Association teachers’ union voted to strike Sunday. The union, comprised of over 4,000 members, met for several hours at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Jennifer Adair, Columbus School Board President, released a statement saying, “Tonight’s vote...
COLUMBUS, OH
medinacountylife.com

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces School Safety Grant Program Accepting Applications

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the State is now accepting applications for $53 million in grant funding for schools as part of his $100 million Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC), in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center, is...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
PATASKALA, OH
Lima News

Ohio Medicaid extends postpartum coverage for new mothers

Ohio Medicaid will extend benefits for new mothers from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), on Tuesday approved the state’s request to extend the coverage. “Maternal...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

As homelessness worsens, COHHIO and 230 orgs ask state to invest in affordable housing

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As the cost of rent continues to rise, so is the number of homeless Ohioans. More than 230 organizations have joined the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio’s proposal and are asking the state to invest $308 million of their $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing units.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio needs 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state’s capital, announced by Intel earlier […]
cleveland19.com

Winter is coming: ODOT now hiring seasonal snow plow drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures this week are forecast for the mid-80s, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting an early start on winter preparations. According to a job posting, ODOT is hiring now for winter seasonal CDL driver positions. The requirements include roadway maintenance and repair activities like:
CLEVELAND, OH
WSAZ

13-year old dies; youngest COVID-19 related death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirm to WSAZ.com. Officials with WV DHHR said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19 related death in West Virginia. WSAZ.com reached out...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

389,671 in Missing Money Found at Ohio State Fair in Unclaimed Funds

OHIO – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671.35 in unclaimed funds to more than 800 claimants at this year’s Ohio State Fair. The Divison reported that nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth found missing money....

