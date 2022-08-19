You are just not going to see a better sports story today than that of Grace Raich becoming a member of the Penn State women’s soccer team. Grace, the sister of former Camp Hill and current PSU soccer star Julia Raich, was born with Down syndrome and has “multiple extreme heart defects and respiratory issues,” according to a story which appeared in The Carlisle Sentinel shortly after the pandemic began.

