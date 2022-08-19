Read full article on original website
Middletown, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Middletown. The Lebanon High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on August 22, 2022, 13:00:00. The Lebanon High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
Middletown football plays scrimmage despite hazing investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown High School played their Saturday morning scrimmage against Northern High School while also facing scrutiny over a current hazing investigation. FOX43 spoke to recently named acting coach, Robert Brodish, at the game. Brodish was made promoted to he lead for the upcoming season following former head coach Scott Acri's resignation on Monday, Aug. 15.
WGAL
Middletown School District releases statement about hazing incident involving football team
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Area School District in Dauphin County released a statement Monday about a hazing incident involving the football team. Superintendent Chelton Hunter posted the following message on the district website:. "Dear Parent/Guardian:. "I'm writing to provide information and updates about the Middletown Area School...
Middletown football tries to move forward amid hazing investigation with Saturday scrimmage against Northern
MIDDLETOWN — Rob Brodish said it had been a challenging week, and Scott Govern said it had been tough, too, but that was about as far as they could go when discussing the Middletown football program following Saturday’s scrimmage against Northern. Brodish was named Blue Raiders acting head...
UPMC psychologist reacts to Middletown Football hazing incident
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — An alleged hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues to send shockwaves throughout the district. On Friday, the school district announced that head coach Scott Acri resigned earlier in the week. Melissa Brown, a licensed psychologist at UPMC, spoke to FOX43 about how students in...
FOX43.com
'Jill of all trades,' Rowe races three divisions in one night; Shark Racing hot streak | Fast Lane
SPRING RUN, Pa. — We’ve seen a few drivers pull double-duty, racing two divisions in a single night but how about three? Yes, three. We can easily call here a 'Jill of all Trades' racing a modified, a late model and a 305 sprint car. Chambersburg’s Alyssa Rowe...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
Watch the feel good moment in which Penn State women’s soccer makes Camp Hill’s Grace Raich a member of the team
You are just not going to see a better sports story today than that of Grace Raich becoming a member of the Penn State women’s soccer team. Grace, the sister of former Camp Hill and current PSU soccer star Julia Raich, was born with Down syndrome and has “multiple extreme heart defects and respiratory issues,” according to a story which appeared in The Carlisle Sentinel shortly after the pandemic began.
ycp.edu
Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall
Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
Harrisburg coach charged in odometer scheme will return to coaching
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Calvin Everett, the Harrisburg head football coach charged in an odometer-tampering scheme, will return to the office and the field for the coming school year. Eric Turman, the school's superintendent, shared a message on Saturday regarding the charges filed against Everett and his return to campus:
Adults turn back the clock for 40+ Double Dutch Club event in Harrisburg
They played hopscotch, hula hooped, too, and double Dutched a scorching hot Saturday away in Harrisburg’s “East Coast 5 State Big Jump” event. It was the perfect day to be a kid. Only they were not kids at all. More than 100 members representing different 40 +...
Way beyond the West Shore: Home remodeling company expands nationwide
The business model for Hampden Township-based West Shore Home is simple -- provide fast, easy and convenient home improvements. It’s a model that proving to be very successful. For example, any central Pennsylvania television viewer has definitely noticed the uptick in West Shore Home commercials.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Coach involved in car odometer scam to resume duties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach. Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach...
School districts weighing in options as federal free lunch program ends
YORK, Pa. — The pandemic-era free federal lunch program that offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students has now expired. “I expected it to be extended for another year, but it did not. So, we’re dealing with that," said Kelly Renard with the Dover Area School District.
WGAL
Ladies night festival at long's park
Tonight, it's all about the ladies at Long's Park Summer Music Series, and there's a lot going on. The good thing is, the weather isn't preventing any of it from happening. There is also a food drive with the food vendors, businesses, and nonprofits all being run by women. The...
Pop band LANY performs in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park: photos
The pop group LANY performed in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park Friday evening as part of Harrisburg University’s ongoing summer concert series. The band Surfaces was the opening act.
Dallastown Area Education Association reaches tentative agreement with school district
YORK, Pa. — The Dallastown Area School District and the Dallastown Area Education Association reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract late Thursday night, according to a press release. This news comes just days after members of the association voted to authorize a strike. The union demanded salary...
local21news.com
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
UPMC Carlisle president talks work in getting hospital back into community; what future holds for area
Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.
Chambersburg: F&M Trust Hires New Financial Services Representative
F&M Trust is pleased to be able to announce the following new hires and promotions in the Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, and surrounding area’s. Mckenzie Besecker has been hired as a Financial Services Representative for the Lincoln Way West Office. Besecker will perform a wide array of transactions for and provide excellent service to current and new customers of the bank. She previously worked at Starbucks. The Fayetteville resident enjoys spending time outdoors and with family.
