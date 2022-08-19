ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerdale, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Middletown football plays scrimmage despite hazing investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown High School played their Saturday morning scrimmage against Northern High School while also facing scrutiny over a current hazing investigation. FOX43 spoke to recently named acting coach, Robert Brodish, at the game. Brodish was made promoted to he lead for the upcoming season following former head coach Scott Acri's resignation on Monday, Aug. 15.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
State
Kentucky State
City
Summerdale, PA
FOX 43

UPMC psychologist reacts to Middletown Football hazing incident

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — An alleged hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues to send shockwaves throughout the district. On Friday, the school district announced that head coach Scott Acri resigned earlier in the week. Melissa Brown, a licensed psychologist at UPMC, spoke to FOX43 about how students in...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Watch the feel good moment in which Penn State women’s soccer makes Camp Hill’s Grace Raich a member of the team

You are just not going to see a better sports story today than that of Grace Raich becoming a member of the Penn State women’s soccer team. Grace, the sister of former Camp Hill and current PSU soccer star Julia Raich, was born with Down syndrome and has “multiple extreme heart defects and respiratory issues,” according to a story which appeared in The Carlisle Sentinel shortly after the pandemic began.
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#College Athletics#Youth Football#Central Penn College#Greenly Fitness Center#Boise State Athletics#Athletics Jeramiah Dickey
ycp.edu

Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall

Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg coach charged in odometer scheme will return to coaching

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Calvin Everett, the Harrisburg head football coach charged in an odometer-tampering scheme, will return to the office and the field for the coming school year. Eric Turman, the school's superintendent, shared a message on Saturday regarding the charges filed against Everett and his return to campus:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
abc27.com

Harrisburg Coach involved in car odometer scam to resume duties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach. Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Ladies night festival at long's park

Tonight, it's all about the ladies at Long's Park Summer Music Series, and there's a lot going on. The good thing is, the weather isn't preventing any of it from happening. There is also a food drive with the food vendors, businesses, and nonprofits all being run by women. The...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Body found in car near Scott Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

UPMC Carlisle president talks work in getting hospital back into community; what future holds for area

Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg: F&M Trust Hires New Financial Services Representative

F&M Trust is pleased to be able to announce the following new hires and promotions in the Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, and surrounding area’s. Mckenzie Besecker has been hired as a Financial Services Representative for the Lincoln Way West Office. Besecker will perform a wide array of transactions for and provide excellent service to current and new customers of the bank. She previously worked at Starbucks. The Fayetteville resident enjoys spending time outdoors and with family.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy