Phys.org
Digital damage: Is your online life polluting the planet?
Choosing digital meetings, shopping and even exercise classes over their in-person alternatives can substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions by avoiding transport-related pollution, but the environmental impact of our digital lives is also surprisingly high, says Human Geographer Dr. Jessica McLean, a Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at Macquarie University's School of Social Sciences.
401ktv.com
U.S. Social Security System is Getting Benchmarked
U.S. Social Security System may be getting just what it needs…to be Benchmarked! Just because the United States has the largest number of self-funded retirement plans, the greatest amount of aggregate assets within any social retirement system and the greatest number of plan participants – that doesn’t automatically translate to our being the best at ‘Doing the Right Things’. The number of participants, is but a single measure – but against what?
Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
BBC
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
Government to make it easier for landlords to evict people who fall behind on rent
Housing campaigners have sounded the alarm over government plans to make it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on their rent.The government wants to change the law so that evictions can take place if someone repeatedly falls into arrears – even if they catch up on payments.The plan, part of the Renters Reform Bill, comes as homelessness services brace for a surge in people falling behind on payments this winter due to skyrocketing energy prices.Under the current rules a court will only grant a possession order to a landlord if their tenant is two months behind...
Phys.org
Frozen in time, we've become blind to ways to build sustainability into our urban heritage
It was hard to keep up with all the bad news coming out of the recent Australia State of the Environment report. The dire state of natural places and First Nations heritage rightly attracted attention. However, one important finding was overlooked: the poor state of Australia's so-called historic heritage. The...
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Phys.org
Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals
Even a relatively small nuclear war would create a worldwide food crisis lasting at least a decade in which hundreds of millions would starve, according to our new modeling published in Nature Food. In a nuclear war, bombs dropped on cities and industrial areas would start firestorms, injecting large amounts...
Nature.com
Impacts of urban expansion on natural habitats in global drylands
Urban regions across the world have expanded rapidly in recent decades, affecting fragile natural habitats, including in drylands, and threatening the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 15, 'life on land'. Yet, few studies have comprehensively investigated impacts of urban expansion on natural dryland habitats globally even though these cover 40% of global land area and provide habitats for 28% of endangered species. Here, we quantify at multiple scales the loss of habitat quality directly and indirectly caused by dryland urban expansion. Direct impacts are conversions of natural habitats to urban land. We define indirect impacts as proximate impacts within 10"‰km around the expanded urban land footprint. We found that although urban expansion from 1992 to 2016 resulted in an average 0.8% loss of dryland habitat quality, the indirect impacts were 10"“15 times greater. By considering the coincidence of habitat-quality loss and threatened species ranges, we found that, globally, nearly 60% of threatened species were affected by such indirect impacts of dryland urban expansion. Our findings suggest that strategic management is imperative to mitigate the substantial impacts of dryland urban expansion on biodiversity.
Phys.org
Stranded assets could exact steep costs on fossil energy producers and investors
A 2021 study in the journal Nature found that in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change, most of the world's known fossil fuel reserves must remain untapped. According to the study, 90 percent of coal and nearly 60 percent of oil and natural gas must be kept in the ground in order to maintain a 50 percent chance that global warming will not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
Refinery29
4 In 10 Young People Are Now Paying Unaffordable Rent
People under 30 are spending more of their income on rent than any other age group, according to new data. An extensive new study from Dataloft, an agency that analyses the housing market, found that four in ten young people are now spending more than 30% of their pay on rent.
BBC
Over-50s turn to house-shares to beat rising rents
The rising cost of renting and buying a house has led to more over-50s looking for house and flat shares, according to property-sharing websites. It's something that is normally associated with younger people but what is it like sharing when you're over 50?. Karen Miles, 66, moved into a 13-person...
Phys.org
Lack of grants from funding agencies biggest barrier to OA publishing in physical sciences, study finds
Over half (53%) of physical science researchers want to publish open access (OA) but 62% say a lack of monies from funding agencies prevents them from doing so. The finding comes from a new global study carried out by AIP Publishing, the American Physical Society (APS), IOP Publishing (IOPP) and Optica Publishing Group (formerly OSA).
Nature.com
Historical patterns and sustainability implications of worldwide bicycle ownership and use
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 171 (2022) Cite this article. Bicycles are widely recognized as an effective solution for reducing short-distance trip-related climate impacts and addressing sedentary lifestyle-caused chronic diseases. Yet, the historical patterns of global bicycle production, trade, stock, and use remain poorly characterized, preventing thorough investigation of its role in sustainable road transport transition. Here, based on a dynamic model and various data sources, we have compiled, to our knowledge, the first global dataset for bicycle ownership and use by country from 1962 to 2015. Our comparison between the historical development of per-capita bicycle ownership and car ownership reveals five varying types in an S-curve among different countries. High bicycle ownership does not necessarily lead to high bicycle use, which is instead still marginal in daily trips worldwide (<5% for most countries). A worldwide pro-bicycle policy and infrastructure development enabled modal shift like the Netherlands and Denmark can lead to significant untapped climate and health benefits.
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
Phys.org
Digging deep for dark matter
It takes around half an hour to get to the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory. Thirty minutes may not sound like a long time, but that's half an hour spent plunging downwards in a truck as it twists and turns its way deeper into the pitch-black tunnels of the Stawell Gold Mine.
Phys.org
Spain to declare fire-hit regions disaster zones
Spain's government said Monday it would classify regions struck by big wildfires this year as disaster zones, a move that will trigger emergency subsidies and other financial support measures. So far Spain has suffered nearly 400 wildfires, following punishing heatwaves and long dry spells, which have devastated more than 287,000...
BBC
Cost-of-renting: Young, struggling and short of cash
What's it like being young and facing higher rent while your pay stays the same?. Figures seen by the BBC show people under 30 face a growing cost-of-renting crisis, with worrying numbers spending more than 30% of their pay on rent. Experts say spending this level of income on rental...
Phys.org
Researching the factors determining whether or not people become active cinemagoers
Technology has brought the cinema to our homes. Huge screens, powerful sound systems, projectors, streaming services, and even active seating and other novelties, have all conspired to keep many cinemagoers away from the traditional venues for watching movies. This coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that had many of us confined to our homes for the sake of personal and public health also reduced cinema attendance significantly and whether numbers are rising again in the purported post-pandemic era remains to be seen.
‘Lost generation’: small businesses folding across UK as energy bills land
The energy crisis is tearing through Britain’s high streets, with warnings on Friday of a “lost generation” of small businesses, as the impact of soaring gas and electricity prices begins to hit cafes, restaurants, shops and salons. Across the UK, growing numbers of traders are closing their...
