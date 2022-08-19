ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to get the best bass from a Dolby Atmos soundbar

The best Soundbars offer a distinct advantage over the built-in speakers of most TVs in that they can actually deliver bass. Perhaps most important, this capability makes voices and music in TV shows sound more natural and clear, and it can add excitement to movies, where soundtracks typically get an extra kick through something called low frequency effects (LFE).
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy