WSAZ
Students greeted ahead of first day of school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Applause is not often a sound we’re used to hearing right before classes start. But then again, that means you’ve never been to a first day of school at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. “I’m lining up with a bunch of black...
WSAZ
Body found in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. The cause of death is unknown, but the body...
WSAZ
Herd visits the ‘75′ on Sunday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team took an hour out of their Sunday for a field trip just over a mile away from Edwards Stadium. They bussed up to Spring Hill Cemetery to visit the memorial for the 1970 Marshall plane crash that took 75 lives and devastated the community over 50 years ago.
WSAZ
Walk-in vaccine clinic for Cabell County students
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will conduct a vaccine clinic for students in Cabell County on Monday. According to Cabell County Schools, the clinic will be open to 7th and 12th-grade students still needing MVC4 and TDAP shots. The clinic will take place at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department...
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school. Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward. Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero,...
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
WSAZ
Shooting in Charleston under investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
WSAZ
Boyd County Fair
Coalton, Ky. (WSAZ) -With county fair season winding down now it’s time for the kids to have one last fling before the homework piles up. Tony Cavalier takes us to the Boyd County fair for a night of fun on and off the midway! Tony rubs elbows with the kids in 4H, equestrians, Gospel Music fans, drag racing devotees and even takes a ride on the Ali Baba with this week’s county fair showcase.
WSAZ
Crews fight house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire Department crews fought a house fire Friday evening on the city’s West Side, rescuing two dogs from inside the home, firefighters at the scene said. It was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There were flames visible...
WSAZ
Wanted man lures kids into car; parents voice safety concerns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are searching for a man accused of luring two children into his car with money and taking off Wednesday. Police describe the SUV as a dark colored Subaru Forester. The rear passenger-side tire is a donut tire. That vehicle was caught on surveillance video...
WSAZ
Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
WSAZ
UPDATE: Missing child found safe in New Boston
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
WSAZ
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
WSAZ
Man wanted for luring, driving away with children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a man who lured two children into his SUV earlier this week and driving away with them. According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 5th Avenue West and 7th Street West.
WSAZ
Man sentenced in Rand murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced to life without mercy Monday morning after a Kanawha County Judge found him guilty of first degree murder earlier this year. Gerard Maxwell was sentenced for his role in the death of Marian Chapman in Rand, West Virginia in 2019. Maxwell was...
WSAZ
Herd hosts Fan Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp ended Saturday afternoon for the Marshall football team and they spent a bit more time at Edwards Stadium with the Herd Faithful. Marshall hosted their annual Fan Day where a couple of hundred people got to meet with the team and have a poster signed. It’s now less than two weeks from the season opener against Norfolk State and WSAZ Sports talked with some of the players about how excited they are to finally take the field again.
WSAZ
Community works to cleanup mud after downpour brings flooding
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain swelled rivers in Boone County caused flooding in several communities especially in the Mud River Rd. area and both Lee and Turtle creeks. Floodwater swiftly moved across teh road before making its way into homes. Once the rain stopped late Sunday morning, the Mud...
WSAZ
Lincoln County man sentenced on drug charges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Lincoln County man faces 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine after pleading guilty to drug charges. Randall Jim Hughes, of Alkol, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 22 to charges including distributing drugs that contained fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia.
WSAZ
Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
WSAZ
Ironton edges Wheelersburg
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers used a late Amare Felder touchdown to hold off Wheelersburg by a final of 12-3. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
