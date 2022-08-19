Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson has been offered more than Kyler Murray, but Deshaun Watson’s contract complicates discussions
The Baltimore Ravens would love to get their franchise quarterback and former league MVP Lamar Jackson signed to a contract
Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s latest Antonio Gibson move hints at shocking decision for 2022 season
The Washington Commanders are set to have an interesting 2022 season. After a so-so 2021 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, they made some upgrades at key positions. Their most notable addition, of course, is the arrival of former Eagles and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The goal for the team here is clear: win games.
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
Steelers Hopeful Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Marking New Step Toward Trade
Roquan Smith makes a move, marking a new step for Pittsburgh Steelers fans.
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team
Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
Washington Commanders receive huge Logan Thomas update ahead of 2022 NFL season
As the NFL season inches closer, teams are beginning to make some necessary roster adjustments. The picture is being painted for what each roster will look like as players shift across injury reports and teams look to trim down their roster to 53. The Washington Commanders recently received great news surrounding one of their standout […] The post Washington Commanders receive huge Logan Thomas update ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Dante Fowler: 1st Benched, Now Fined By NFL for Roughness Penalty
Dante Fowler committed a foul that McCarthy considered so heinous that the vet defensive end was benched.
The biggest threat to the Cowboys atop the NFC East in 2022
The Dallas Cowboys were the clear-cut best team in the NFC East when last season started. They proved that to be the case throughout the regular season by sweeping the Eagles, Commanders, and Giants on their way to the franchise’s second division championship in four years. Things have changed a lot since then. The Cowboys […] The post The biggest threat to the Cowboys atop the NFC East in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders will face a strong test in Kansas City
The Washington Commanders might just have their hands full and more Saturday in Kansas City. The Commanders have several injuries making them thin at tight end and offensive guard. Coach Ron Rivera didn’t shy away from admitting he was concerned with how much of a risk it might be to have Carson Wentz out there too much as well.
Steelers vs. Jaguars score, takeaways: Kenny Pickett shines, Mason Rudolph throws game-winning TD in 16-15 win
It wasn't pretty, but the Steelers left Jacksonville with a 16-15 win in Pittsburgh's second preseason game. Down 15-10 late, Pittsburgh took the lead when Mason Rudolph hit Tyler Snead for the game-winning score. The Steelers then held on for the win when Ryan Santoso missed a 57-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers preseason game: Date, time, odds, how to watch
The Cowboys committed 17 penalties in the opening week of the preseason, an NFL-high. They'll have a chance to fix that Saturday against the Chargers.
