ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
City
Washington, DC
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team

Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Washington Commanders receive huge Logan Thomas update ahead of 2022 NFL season

As the NFL season inches closer, teams are beginning to make some necessary roster adjustments. The picture is being painted for what each roster will look like as players shift across injury reports and teams look to trim down their roster to 53. The Washington Commanders recently received great news surrounding one of their standout […] The post Washington Commanders receive huge Logan Thomas update ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Carson Wentz
ClutchPoints

The biggest threat to the Cowboys atop the NFC East in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys were the clear-cut best team in the NFC East when last season started. They proved that to be the case throughout the regular season by sweeping the Eagles, Commanders, and Giants on their way to the franchise’s second division championship in four years. Things have changed a lot since then. The Cowboys […] The post The biggest threat to the Cowboys atop the NFC East in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy