Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An increasingly rainy pattern will set in as we head into the week. Starting tomorrow, a dip in the jet stream approaches the area, as well as a frontal boundary that will stall just north of the area. The result will be chances for rain that really take off as the week goes on. On Monday, shower and storm activity may be more widespread for northern portions of the area, since they will be closer to an upper-level disturbance and the stalling front. With that being said, the air mass will remain very moist across the entire area, likely resulting in shower development moving off the Gulf in the morning, as well as storm development from the Sea breeze as well. As we head overnight Monday, we will lose our daytime heating, but with the frontal boundary still nearby and lots of moisture left, a few isolated showers will likely stick around.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO