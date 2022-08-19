ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Creole Waterworks asks customers to conserve water

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Creole Waterworks is asking customers to conserve water, due to a power outage. Creole Waterworks says it has not been given an estimated time of restoration by Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative.
CREOLE, LA
KPLC TV

Dedication held for I-10 widening through Sulphur

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - State officials gathered in Sulphur Friday to cut the ribbon on the $45.5 million widening project on I-10 in Sulphur. I-10 was widened from three to four lanes between I-210 and La. Hwy 108, a project started in January 2020. The Maple Fork Bridges were also replaced, and new drainage, median barriers and striping were put into place.
SULPHUR, LA
Sulphur, LA
Sulphur, LA
KPLC TV

Office of Tourism to host Louisiana Travel Summit in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tourism is a big driver of Louisiana’s economy, and starting this week the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Louisiana Travel Association will be holding a Travel Summit at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles to see how to get even more visitors to “The Boot.”
Orange Leader

TxDOT details Interstate 10 closures Saturday in Orange County

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate-10 will have some closures in Orange County on Saturday. According to TxDOT, I-10 westbound from Simmons Drive to SH 87 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and I-10 eastbound from SH 87 to the Sabine River relief Bridge will be closed from noon to 5 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
John Bel Edwards
Lake Charles American Press

Bishop: Recovery decisions made at the church parish level

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series from an exclusive interview with Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles addressing claims of neglect at Southwest Louisiana churches. According to the Diocese of Lake Charles, repairs made to the parish buildings are determined by...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Pattern Sets in for the Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An increasingly rainy pattern will set in as we head into the week. Starting tomorrow, a dip in the jet stream approaches the area, as well as a frontal boundary that will stall just north of the area. The result will be chances for rain that really take off as the week goes on. On Monday, shower and storm activity may be more widespread for northern portions of the area, since they will be closer to an upper-level disturbance and the stalling front. With that being said, the air mass will remain very moist across the entire area, likely resulting in shower development moving off the Gulf in the morning, as well as storm development from the Sea breeze as well. As we head overnight Monday, we will lose our daytime heating, but with the frontal boundary still nearby and lots of moisture left, a few isolated showers will likely stick around.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Heavy rain, tough driving in Port Arthur on Saturday

A large truck almost went into the canal on Highway 73 Saturday in Port Arthur during poor driving conditions following a serious rainfall. A passerby noticed the incident while heading towards Highway 69 at approximately 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Family entertainment center to be built at former site of Stine Lumber store

Construction is underway on a family entertainment complex at the former site of Stine Lumber on Country Club Road. The 35,000 square-foot complex will be the new location for Lake Area Adventures, a recreation and entertainment company that is currently located at 5959 Common St. The multi-faceted entertainment complex will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper

Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the scene.
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

Pro Watercross National Championships held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the weekend, the best athletes in Pro Watercross have been right in our backyard. Well as you may have guessed, it’s a lot like Motorcross, but it happens on the water with athletes who compete on unpredictable liquid tracks varying from oceans to rivers to lakes. And it was a big weekend for the sport here in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

