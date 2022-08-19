ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Med Evac celebrates 40 years of business

By Dillon Thomas
 3 days ago

Med Evac celebrates 40 years of business, airlifting patients to safety 02:20

One of Colorado's first helicopter medical teams is celebrating four decades of service to the region. Banner Health's Med Evac team has been operating for four decades out of Greeley and has expanded its team across parts of the state since.

"It feels important," said Cody Morrow, flight paramedic for Med Evac.

"We started as one aircraft here at Northern Colorado Medical Center, and now we have grown to be three aircraft," said Jennifer Losh, chief flight nurse for Med Evac.

In 40 years of operations, the Med Evac team has not experienced a single crash or safety incident.

"We have a great safety record, we spend a ton of time training and educating so we are ready when they need us," Losh said.

"For any company to be around for 40 years you have to be doing something right," Morrow said.

The team has flown more than 30,000 flights since it started and serves northern Colorado and other nearby states.

"We provide service throughout northern Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas," Losh said.

"We provide good care. We are safe. We have never had an accident in 40 years. We do things right," Morrow said.

In order to work for the Med Evac team medical professionals have to meet high standards and have extensive experience as medical professionals on the ground before taking to the skies.

"It is an important job," Morrow said. "We have more education and more experience than the paramedics on the ground."

Med Evac's team said they work to try and make their patients feel they are in great and rapid care from the beginning of the flight until they arrive at a hospital.

"No one wants to see us. It is their worst day when they come across us, and we keep that in mind," Losh said.

"If [they] are up in the mountains or in eastern Colorado, they should take comfort in the fact that we are here to get them there fast and take care of them while we are on our way."

