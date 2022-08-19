Read full article on original website
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Hochul: COVID rules for schools will ease this fall
New York state will ease its COVID-19 rules for schools this fall as students and teachers return to the classroom in the coming weeks, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. Officials plan to align New York's pandemic rules for schools and other areas with updated guidelines released earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 148,000 early votes cast for New York August primaries
There have been 148,331 early votes cast for the August primaries in New York state, numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections found. The busiest day of early voting in the state was on the final day when 22,714 votes were cast, the numbers show. Just over half...
South Dakota ethics board: Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’ related to daughter’s real estate license
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota ethics board: Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’ related to daughter’s real estate license. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
Hochul to continue extending emergency powers as CDC eases COVID protocols
Gov. Kathy Hochul has only led New York under expanded authority given to the executive amid the coronavirus pandemic since taking office one year ago. And she continues to extend it each month as new cases remain relatively low and the U.S. Centers Disease Control & Prevention relaxed COVID-19 guidelines this week.
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
Candidates ramp up Latino voter outreach ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Hispanic voters are emerging as a major battleground in this year’s elections up and down the ballot. Ahead of the midterm elections, candidates from both parties are ramping up outreach to Latino communities. Peeling these voters away from Democrats is a key part of the GOP’s game plan to become the majority party in the U.S. House. But the Democratic Party is vowing to not take Hispanic voters for granted.
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Fall isn't far off. Here's an early look at what we can expect
After a taste of fall-like weather in North Carolina, what will meteorological fall hold for us?. Summer is still ongoing, technically, but meteorological fall begins soon! It consists of the months of September, October and November. Astronomical fall and meteorological fall are different. Autumn officially begins on Sept. 22, 2022....
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The governor said the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights...
Gov. Greg Abbott calls statewide weather briefing to prepare for changing conditions
TEXAS — As heavy rain moves over Texas, Flash Flood Warnings are popping around the western and northern parts of the state, and these same widespread rain events now extend to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In response, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide weather briefing with over 350 local emergency response officials — including mayors, county judges, first responders and private sector partners — throughout Texas to plan for potential flooding or worse.
Teachers once again the center of debate over school safety
TEXAS — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “educator” as a person who educates. Yet educators today are being asked to do so much more. After the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year, teachers are again part of the debate over school safety. Pressure, fear and uncertainty are driving a loss of educators across Texas and the nation.
