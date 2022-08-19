Read full article on original website
Big Blue Burglary
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects in a burglary at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls in which city property was taken.
Solicitation of minor lands Wichita Falls in jail, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
Wichita Falls man missing since April, WFPD seek info
WFPD officials are asking for the community's help locating a 32-year-old Wichita Falls man that has been missing since April.
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An alleged assault at the Haystack Bar on N. Scott sadly resulted in the death of a local musician and marked the 10th homicide this year. “August 1 just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in reference to a shooting,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper. “They got there and found a victim of a shooting.”
Man wanted out of Olney on child assault charges
The Olney Police Department is asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday, August 19.
Walmart chicken eater arrested again for theft
A man whose last arrest was for allegedly snacking on deli popcorn chicken while shopping at Walmart is back in jail after police said he scaled a tall fence topped with barbed wire to steal metal and tubing.
New details released in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the Saturday plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport.
Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
Police seize over 6 pounds of marijuana in drug arrest
The WFPD Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant yesterday on an apartment. They said the seized over 6 pounds of marijuana, among other things.
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted Thursday four people suspected in the murder of Zachary Wood. Ashley Esselborn, William Bell, Ronnie Lang and Payton Collier were all indicted for the murder. The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown St. with Collier and...
FBI searches NW Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
Nearly 20 animals adopted from Clear the Shelters event
So many pets are getting cozy in their new homes Saturday night after the Clear the Shelters event at the Wichita Falls Animal Service Center.
Police investigating first murder in Saint Jo since 1986
The small Montague County town of Saint Jo is home to 863 people, all of whom are still shaken after the town's first murder in over 35 years took place last week.
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!
It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
