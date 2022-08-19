ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandenburg, KY

14news.com

Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Semi hauling load of eggs overturns on NB I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana. The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday. Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man injured in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield police involved in standoff with man in Quail Run subdivision

There was a large police presence in the Quail Run subdivision beginning late Sunday afternoon as the Leitchfield Police Department was involved in a three hour standoff in the densely residential neighborhood. At approximately 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home on Nancy Drive on the report of...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Wave 3

Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

City-wide power outages strike Perry County

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FATAL COLLISION ON THE WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY IN GRAYSON COUNTY

LEITCHFIELD, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 8:30 A.M. hours CDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
Wave 3

Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
LOUISVILLE, KY

