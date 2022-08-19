Read full article on original website
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
wbiw.com
Chip seal operations planned on State Road 335, S.R. 135 in Harrison, Floyd and Washington Counties
HARRISON/FLOYD/WASHINGTON CO.— Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations on sections of S.R. 335 and S.R. 135 in Harrison, Floyd and Washington Counties. Work is scheduled as follows, weather permitting:. Starting on/after Wednesday, August 24: S.R. 335 between S.R. 135 and S.R. 64 through...
wdrb.com
Semi hauling load of eggs overturns on NB I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana. The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday. Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway.
WLKY.com
Man shot by another driver while driving on Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot on the Gene Snyder in an incident Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 7:45 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. When they got there, police...
Wave 3
Man injured in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
k105.com
Leitchfield police involved in standoff with man in Quail Run subdivision
There was a large police presence in the Quail Run subdivision beginning late Sunday afternoon as the Leitchfield Police Department was involved in a three hour standoff in the densely residential neighborhood. At approximately 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home on Nancy Drive on the report of...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
wdrb.com
Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
City-wide power outages strike Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
Kansas family on the road to recovery six weeks after suffering injuries in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a matter of seconds, things can change. It is something the Jones family has been forced to navigate. Hunter Jones was the only member of the family still at their home in Kansas while the rest of his family – his parents and two younger siblings took a trip to Louisville in July.
Woman's body pulled out of Ohio River; LMPD Homicide leads investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman's body was found in the Ohio River Friday morning, she was dead before officials arrived on scene. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police's First Division responded to a call; there was a body in the River in downtown Louisville. Louisville Fire & Rescue retrieved...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON THE WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY IN GRAYSON COUNTY
LEITCHFIELD, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 8:30 A.M. hours CDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
Wave 3
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
wdrb.com
Several arrested after 'situation' at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, normal operations scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials continue to say they cannot provide information after chaos ensued at the fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police is calling it a "situation." KSP said it made several arrests, with pending charges. As of Sunday afternoon, the number of people arrested and...
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
wdrb.com
Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
Human remains discovered in Butchertown leads to death investigation, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body discovered in Butchertown has led police to conduct a death investigation. Metro Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Not many details were made available, but police said the...
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
