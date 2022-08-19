ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2 Review: Memories Are Made Of This

Romance, legal troubles, job offers, vacations, addiction, prison talk -- it's just another day with the O'Brien family!. Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2 offered a little bit of everything, which is the norm for this family. But it feels like big things are right around the corner, and it could thrust this family into dark places.
TV Fanatic

General Hospital Plots Emma Samms' Return as Holly Sutton

One of General Hospital's most familiar faces will appear on-screen later this year. Emma Samms if officially returning to the ABC daytime sudser as Holly Sutton. Deadline first reported the news. Samms has played the character off and on since 1982 and most recently appeared in 2020. Holly was presumed...
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: House of the Dragon, Everything I Know About Love, See

We have an exciting week ahead with some new shows!. We have the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, new series Everything I Know About Love, and more!. Scroll down to find out what we recommend. Saturday, August 20. 8/7c Temptation Under the Sun (Lifetime) A detective embarks on a...
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Trick to Meet New People

People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon

Returning to Westeros after the conclusion of Game of Thrones was always going to be bittersweet, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 is a welcome change of pace. We have so much conflict off the bat that it's hard not to ponder who will turn against who by the season's end, and I am so here for this ride.
TV Fanatic

Better Call Saul Finale Is a Perfect Ending for a Perfect Universe

The final episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Saul Gone," brings to a halt the live-action version of a universe that hit the asphalt well over ten years ago. We have had the pleasure of watching a story that we found entertaining, thrilling, and hilarious more often than once. Better...
TV Fanatic

The Resort: Peacock's Comedy Thriller Gets Primetime Airing on NBC

The Resort is one of the best series of the year. The hit Peacock comedy-drama drew rave reviews when it touched down on the streaming service last month. Now, NBC will give potential fans the a way to watch the series premiere without paying. A special airing of the premiere...
TV Fanatic

Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 12

Did Pope manage to get all the information he needed?. On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 12, he wanted to give some information on a cold case in exchange for a prison transfer. However, it soon became clear there was more going on that he anticipated. Meanwhile, Deran realized the...
psychologytoday.com

When Your Loved One Is Dying

We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
TV Fanatic

Milo Ventimiglia's The Company You Keep Ordered to Series at ABC

Milo Ventimiglia will be back on TV before we know it. ABC on Monday handed out a series order to The Company You Keep, a new drama series that is looking at a 2023 premiere. Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Good Trouble‘s Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally."
travelawaits.com

7 Things I’ve Decided To Let Go Of At 71 Years Old

My last haircut was in January 2020, when my husband Barry and I were on vacation in La Paz, a town on the Baja peninsula. Then came COVID. Since I couldn’t get a haircut at a salon, I ordered a $4.00 two-sided razor comb, a nifty tool that thins hair — and I’ve never looked back. I admit it’s tricky to reach certain parts, but most of the time my hair ends up looking reasonably professional. My problem is I love the vigorous sensation of shaving my hair so much that I go overboard and end up with shorn patches! Barry threatens to hide the comb when I abuse it, but it’s great for channeling aggressive energy.
hunker.com

These Are the Happiest Cities and States so Far This Year

The almighty and all-knowing Instagram algorithm can deduce a staggering amount of information about all of us, serving up ads and posts catered to our every data point. Our digital selves become increasingly fleshed out with each scroll, click, and search, creating a constellation of interests that compose our virtual identities. The research professionals over at House Fresh have harnessed this power of Instagram for a recent study, using selfies posted on the social media site to identify the happiest states and cities in America.
psychologytoday.com

The Practice of Mourning and Living Life Now

Mourning involves moving from the reality we want to the reality that is. We mourn when we lose loved ones, but also when we make choices and lose things, like opportunitie. Thinking about mourning as an everyday practice can enhance our ability to live life in the present. One day,...
